Pure Wellness Empowers Business Travelers to Reclaim Their Well-Being

ATLANTA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Traveler Day represents a day of recognition and appreciation for business travelers nationwide. Pure Wellness (pureroom.com), the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, celebrates business travelers today and every day with the gift of wellness. The company's Pure Rooms solution helps mitigate the adverse health effects of business travel so that travelers can "be their best."

"Business travelers represent the backbone of the global hotel industry and they deserve the very best when it comes to their health and well-being while traveling," shares Larry Hall, CEO of Pure Wellness. "Being a road warrior offers few benefits and many disadvantages, the most significant disadvantage concerns the impact on travelers' health. Staying in a Pure Room helps the business traveler 'be their best' under the demanding conditions of travel."

The Grim Reality of Business Travel

The U.S. boasts the second largest business travel market worldwide. According to the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA), Americans are traveling for business now more than ever, accounting for $292.3 million of an overall $1.3 trillion spend. Unfortunately, today's business traveler can measure their on-the-road ways in much more than accrued points, miles and upgrades.

The stress and wear of frequent business travel are also tied to detrimental health outcomes. From long-term conditions such as obesity and cardiovascular disease[1] to more immediate physical, behavioral and mental health issues –including clinical symptoms of anxiety and depression, sleep deprivation, physical inactivity, smoking, and alcohol dependence[2] – over time, these health concerns can add up to chronic disease risks. Studies also link frequent flying to premature aging[3].

Helping Hotels 'Get Fit' for Business Travelers

Pure Rooms by Pure Wellness represent the guest room of choice for wellness-minded hotel guests. By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms provide hotel partners a means to better serve distinct market segments such as the wellness-minded and business travelers.

Through a comprehensive, eco-friendly, and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air purifier, a certified Pure Room offers purified air, a hypoallergenic environment, and allergy-friendly bedding. The Pure Room program by Pure Wellness creates, certifies, and maintains a property's Pure Rooms, placing the property in a much stronger position to focus on the preferences and needs of its guests.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and Embassy Suites locations.

To find a Pure Room, contact the company or learn how Pure Wellness helps hotels serve the needs of business travelers, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

