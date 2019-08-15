Pure Wellness Empowers Luxury Resort and Spa to Offer Ultimate Wellness Experience This National Wellness Month

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month, and Pure Wellness, the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, is empowering guests to fall in love with self-care with the installation of 10 Pure Rooms and Fitness Center at One Ocean Resort and Spa in Atlantic Beach, Florida.

National Wellness Month was founded by Live Love Spa in 2018 to foster community, connection, and commerce in the wellness industry by inspiring consumers to focus on wellness. With a similar goal of fostering well-being among travelers, Pure Wellness, which is at the forefront of the hotel technology industry, caters to the wellness-minded traveler through its certified Pure Room program. With this installation, wellness-minded guests can now release the stressors of the every day while staying at the property.

"Jet lag, stress, and a lack of proper nutrition and hydration can lead to physical and mental health problems for the frequent traveler," notes Haley Payne, Chief Wellness Experience Officer for Pure Wellness." Research shows that many people have great self-care habits, but those same people fall short with these habits while on the road. Our goal is to not only bring awareness around the need for more wellness-focused amenities but to inspire hotels to work toward uniformly offering these amenities out of necessity rather than luxury."

By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms facilitate for hotel partners a means to offer their guests an environment that leads to greater health, productivity, and performance. Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, and Embassy Suites locations. To find a Pure Room, learn more about the company, or contact Pure Wellness, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

Media Contact

Brenda Becker

Trevelino/Keller

404.214.0722 x 115

bbecker@trevelinokeller.com

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Pure Wellness

Related Links

http://Pureroom.com

