Pure Wellness Offers Hotel Guests 'Freedom' for National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month and Beyond

ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the over 60 million Americans[1] that suffer from asthma and allergies, each day can be a struggle to catch their breath. This is especially true while traveling when travel- and location-specific factors such as altitude, weather conditions and air quality can trigger severe allergic and asthmatic reactions. This National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, Pure Wellness (pureroom.com), the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, celebrates the movement to help improve the quality of life of those living — and traveling — with asthma and allergies.

"Staying an evening or two away from home introduces a number of challenges to travelers, even under the best of circumstances," notes Larry Hall, CEO for Pure Wellness. "Pure Rooms give the asthma and allergy sufferer welcome relief when spending a night in a hotel. By providing purified air – one of the components of our seven-step process – we do our part to help asthma and allergy sufferers alleviate symptoms so they can enjoy a peaceful night's sleep."

National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1 in 13 Americans have asthma (about 26 million), and more than 50 million have allergies – two conditions that can be not only challenging to manage but also life-threatening.

Since 1984, the AAFA has declared May to be National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month. The observance, also a peak season for people with asthma and allergies, aims to educate the public about asthma and allergies in the hopes that more people will take early action to deal with their symptoms.

Asthma and allergies are unique in that sufferers are dependent on the quality of the environment around them, especially when traveling.

Helping Travelers Break Free from Their Symptoms

Pure Rooms by Pure Wellness represent the guest room of choice for wellness-minded hotel guests. By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms provide hotel partners a means to better serve distinct market segments such as allergy and asthma sufferers as well as the wellness-minded.

Through a comprehensive, eco-friendly and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air purifier, a certified Pure Room offers purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding. The Pure Room program by Pure Wellness creates, certifies and maintains a property's Pure Rooms, placing the property in a much stronger position to focus on the preferences and needs (both overall and health-related) of its guests.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton and Embassy Suites locations.

To find a Pure Room, contact the company or learn how Pure Wellness helps hotels serve the needs of asthma and allergy sufferers, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

