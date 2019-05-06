Pure Wellness Offers Hotels 'Five-Star Sleep' Solution for Better Sleep Month

ATLANTA, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One in three adults do not get the recommended seven hours of sleep each night [1], and roughly 20% of American suffer from a sleep disorder [2]. May represents Better Sleep Month, and Pure Wellness (pureroom.com), the pioneer and leader in hotel guest room wellness solutions, enables their hotel partners to better serve their guests through a blissful five-star sleep.

"Sleep represents an essential element of our health and wellness," notes Larry Hall, CEO for Pure Wellness. "At Pure Wellness, we take pride in helping our hotel partners combat the national sleep crisis by providing a select number of Pure Rooms at their property, offering a hypoallergenic environment, purified air, and allergy-friendly bedding. The elements of a Pure Room contribute to a better night's sleep, so their guests have an opportunity to be their best – one well-rested night at a time."

Sleep Deprivation is Nothing to Brag About

People require a lot of sleep – roughly 1/3 of their lifetimes [3]. Sleep represents the foundation of wellness, closely tied to both physical and behavioral health. Research has shown that sleep deficiency, or getting poor-quality sleep, weakens the immune system, impairs learning and memory, contributes to depression and other mood and mental disorders, as well as obesity, diabetes, cancer and early death. Yet, at some point decades ago, sleep fell out of favor as more and more on-the-go Americans began to view it as time better spent on productive endeavors. Culturally, it became trendy not to sleep, wearing exhaustion like a badge of courage.

Today, the conversation on sleep dramatically changed thanks in part to high-profile sleep advocates such as Arianna Huffington and Steve Bezos who credit sleep as a critical ingredient of success. Getting 7-8 hours of sleep each night offers a long list of benefits, including greater productivity, improved weight management, renewed energy, and cognitive optimization and long-term health. Gone are the days of boasting about little sleep; wellness-minded consumers now brag about being well rested, fixated on their Fitbit and AppleWatch sleep metrics.

Giving Guests Something to Boast About: Restful Sleep

This Better Sleep Month, hotels can give their guests more reason to brag with five-start worthy sleep.

Pure Rooms by Pure Wellness represent the guest room of choice for wellness-minded hotel guests. By offering a guest room experience that promotes well-being, certified Pure Rooms provide hotel partners a means to better serve a distinct, affluent, and growing market segment with ease – the wellness-minded traveler.

Through a comprehensive, eco-friendly, and patented seven-step process that includes deep-cleaning, treating all surfaces and equipment, and installing a medical-grade air purifier, a certified Pure Room offers purified air, a hypoallergenic environment, and allergy-friendly bedding. The process transforms guest rooms into allergen-, bacteria-, toxin- and virus-free environments, improving air quality and ambient comfort for optimal, revitalizing sleep.

"At Pure, we believe that fresh, hypoallergenic environments can change lives, giving people more energy, vitality, and comfort in their surroundings," adds Hall. "Ten years of guest comments confirm that Pure Rooms offer guests the best sleep they've ever had while traveling. And that deserves a five-star sleep rating."

Hotels interested in offering best-of-class sleep should also take measures to ensure Pure Room guests don't constantly oversleep. To this end, Pure recommends the perfect morning playlist, a 20-song list curated by psychologist and musician Dr. David Greenberg, Ph.D. in partnership with Spotify, and scientifically proven to awaken the sleeper while setting a positive tone to the day.

Pure Wellness maintains over 3,100 Pure Rooms in leading hotel brands across the country, including many Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, and Embassy Suites locations. To find a Pure Room, contact the company or learn how Pure Wellness helps hotels up their sleep rating, visit Pureroom.com.

About Pure Wellness

Pure Wellness represents the thought and practice leader in guest room programs for hotels. The company's Pure Room solution offers the wellness-minded traveler a guest room experience that promotes well-being, so they can "be their best." With over 3,100 rooms, leading hotel brands including Hilton, Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Embassy Suites and others trust Pure Wellness solutions to provide purified air, a hypoallergenic environment and allergy-friendly bedding in their rooms. To learn more, visit Pureroom.com.

