Pure Zees Introduces World's First Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Baby Mattress Into American Market -- Official Certification by the AAFA & ASL

CAPE COD, Mass., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Zees (https://purezees.com/) recently announced the expansion of its innovative asthma & allergy friendly® mattresses into the U.S. market, unveiling a new U.S. website to help roll out multiple related products through 2020. The Irish-based company has secured coveted certification for their signature infant mattress from both Allergy Standards Limited of Ireland (ASL) and The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA). Together they create strict standards to test products against, allowing consumers to make informed purchases for healthier homes. Pure Zees is currently offering its affordable infant mattress for sale online, and will be introducing additional supplemental products over the next few months.

Pure Zees Crib Mattress - The World's FIRST asthma & allergy friendly® CERTIFIED Infant Mattress Pure Zees USA Crib Mattress

"Pure Zees is the world's first asthma & allergy friendly® infant mattress designated by the AAFA, and we're enormously proud of it" said David Power. "Parents everywhere struggle to find quality infant bedding, doing their best to ensure their babies are sleeping on the purest materials possible. But with typical flame-retardant sprays, textile chemicals, biocides and other additives, it's tough to be sure your child is really sleeping in a pure bedding environment. We've successfully created the first affordable mattress that eliminates many of these issues and concerns."

Pure Zees: A Better Infant Mattress

Dust Mite Barriers: Presence of dust mites is a problem in mattresses, and increases the chances of asthma and allergies in children. Pure Zees infant mattress reduces exposure to dust mites without the use of typical chemical treatments, using a non-chemical physical barrier method instead.

Flame Retardant Without Chemicals: All baby-crib mattresses are required by U.S. law to be flame retardant, and most manufacturers achieve this through the use of flame-retardant chemicals. Pure Zees achieves flame retardance using naturally flame-retardant materials, instead of chemical treatments.

No Additional Chemicals: Much of today's modern bedding is often treated against bacteria with antimicrobial biocides and other textile chemicals. Pure Zees do not use any of these non-natural textile additions believing it is best to keeping these chemicals out of a baby's early years.

100-Percent Waterproof: Waterproof yet still breathable, advanced microporous materials ensures the mattress is impermeable to urine, vomit and other liquid messes. Baby's mattress stays dry and is easily cleaned.

Better Designed for Safety: Super lightweight without use of chemical-laden foams, while passing new EU safety regulations regarding firmness. Comfort covers made from microfilament fabrics also allow moisture to be easily wicked away from the mattress to promote quick drying and more comfort for baby.

Pure Zees plans to continue expanding into the American market by adding asthma & allergy friendly® certified fitted sheets and other sleep-related products to its listings later in 2020.

About Pure Zees

Founded in 2012 in Ireland by two brothers, Pure Zees is the maker and seller of the world's first asthma & allergy friendly® certified baby mattress. Passed through a series of rigorous standards and tests, the Pure Zees mattress offers parents a better choice in helping create a healthier safer sleep environment for their baby by removing allergens and improving the air quality in the nursery room. Pure Zees mattresses are inherently flame retardant and extremely dust-mite resistant, while also guaranteed to stay dry by way of hi-tech microporous, breathable and waterproof encasement covers. Learn more about Pure Zees and their amazing sleep innovations for infants at: www.PureZees.com.

