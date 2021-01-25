Pure Zinc by Pure Micronutrients a Potent and Pleasant Solution for High Immunity

Co-founder Tessa Sanos explained, "When you take our zinc, it doesn't break down in your stomach because the glycine is bound to the zinc molecule and it protects it as it's traveling down your digestive tract. So that firstly helps avoid a lot of the common issues people get with zinc supplementation."

About Pure Micronutrients

Pure Micronutrients was co-founded by Tessa Sanos, a graduate from Australian College of Natural Science with a Bachelor of Health Science in Nutritional Medicine, and Kate Nawrocki, a graduate from La Trobe University with a BBA in Human Resources Development & Marketing. A producer of micronutrient supplements made only of ingredients that will benefit the human body, Pure Micronutrients currently has 16 SKUs in the market that include Pure Zinc, Organic Mushrooms, Organic Resveratrol, and Pure Fish Oil. Although the founders are based in Melbourne, Australia, Pure Micronutrients sells its products in the United States with head offices in Portland, Oregon and almost all ingredients are sourced in the US. Pure Micronutrients products are certified 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed, Made-in-USA, FDA Registered Facility, Good Manufacturing Products and Lab Tested.

