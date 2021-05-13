Pure1 Digital Experience Transforms the Purchasing, Management and Optimization of Infrastructure

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Pure//Accelerate™ Digital, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, announced the new and improved Pure1® Digital Experience. These enhancements give customers additional control by delivering new automated monitoring and AI-driven recommendation capabilities with self-service management and digital procurement.

IT teams are playing an increasingly central role in enabling the business, yet oftentimes remain saddled with burdensome IT management, troubleshooting, complex planning, and complicated purchasing processes. What they want is automation, self-service, and clear vendor SLAs to drive outcomes.

Similar to how Pure redefined the business models that underpin storage infrastructure with Evergreen™ and Pure as-a-Service™, the Pure1 Digital Experience is redefining the rest of the IT ownership experience, enabling IT teams to anticipate needs, acquire resources on their terms (and on their time frames) while eliminating risks to the business - around purchasing, data protection, and customer satisfaction.

"Pure has always innovated for a better customer experience - an experience that is simple and streamlined with unparalleled support. By giving our customers more control over their environments and active recommendations for solving problems before they happen, we're delivering on our Digital Experience vision and transforming the IT management experience yet again." -- Prakash Darji, VP and GM, Digital Experience, Pure Storage

Infrastructure observation & real time alerting

Pure1's AI-engine Meta® delivers predictive service management that proactively identifies issues and prescribes resolutions so that issues are resolved before they become outages. Now, Meta can identify gaps in your strategy for safeguarding data. Key updates include:

Intelligent monitoring and management of all data service platforms, whether on-premises FlashArray ™ or FlashBlade ® , cloud-native on Portworx ® , or through Pure Cloud Block Store ™ for AWS and Microsoft Azure.

or FlashBlade , cloud-native on Portworx , or through Pure Cloud Block Store for AWS and Microsoft Azure. Predictive fault analysis and resolution using analytics gathered from across Pure's ecosystem - including VMs and containers - to quickly pinpoint potential challenges.

Assessments for ransomware protection, with proactive recommendations for solutions like SafeMode ™ snapshots.

snapshots. Real time troubleshooting using new search capability across storage and VMs.

AI-driven performance, capacity, and expansion recommendations

The new Pure1 Digital Experience not only tracks how resources are being used, but forecasts what will happen if you add or move workloads. Using AI, the planning capabilities of Pure1 delivers smart workload planning with recommendations on workload capacity and performance scaling. It also uses predictive analytics and alerting to ensure IT organizations meet SLAs and keep workloads operating in a healthy state, and is monitored by the Pure team to support pre-emptive service calls.

Self-Service Management and Digital Procurement

With the expanded offers in Pure1 service catalog, users have full access to the broadest range of on-premise and hybrid cloud storage offerings and professional services from a single interface. Through this self-service catalog, customers can:

Buy new systems and services - including Pure as-a-Service, Portworx, and Pure Cloud Block Store - or expand their as-a-service footprint on demand, whether on premises or in the cloud via AWS or Azure.

Order from a rich set of professional services like advisory workshops, migration services, implementation strategy, and 3rd party software integration services.

Quote, order, and track new system additions from anywhere.

Manage Pure as-a-Service ™ subscriptions with easy add, upgrade, suspend, resume, limit, and renew functions.

subscriptions with easy add, upgrade, suspend, resume, limit, and renew functions. Schedule upgrades at your convenience, with pre-checks done automatically.

Pure1 Digital Experience is available now to all customers at no additional cost. For more information, visit purestorage.com/pure1 .

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

Analyst Recognition: Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage Arrays .

Connect with Pure

Blog

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Pure Storage

Related Links

http://www.purestorage.com/

