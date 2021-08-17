PureAire Obtains ISO Certification

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureAire Monitoring Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of oxygen, toxic, and combustible gas monitoring equipment, is proud to announce that, following a comprehensive audit of its manufacturing facility, processes, products, and services, it achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification on August 2, 2021. Developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the certification signifies that PureAire's management systems, manufacturing processes, services, and documentation procedures have met all requirements for standardization and quality assurance set forth by ISO.

According to Brandon Alan, PureAire's Vice President of Sales and Marketing: "Achievement of ISO certification underscores our commitment to delivering a consistently high standard of quality in every aspect of how we run our company and satisfy the needs of our customers."

In business for over 20 years, PureAire Monitoring Systems is an industry leader in manufacturing long-lasting, accurate, and reliable oxygen, toxic, and combustible gas safety monitoring equipment used to protect personnel and property in a wide variety of applications, including food and beverage production; semiconductor and additive manufacturing; medical, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and research facilities; and sectors as diverse as hospitality, petrochemical, and aerospace, among many other industries and institutions.

