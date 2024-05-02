PureAlchemy Design Named Best in Show Commercial at ASID Awards for Student Housing Project that Packs a Punch

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based design firm, PureAlchemy Design, made a mark at the 2024 Design Excellence Awards Show, hosted by the Minnesota chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID). Principal designer, Stephany Eaton, won four awards for a portfolio of projects that were assessed by a panel of internationally recognized judges from across the United States. The boutique agency won the coveted 'Best in Show Commercial' award for their high-value remodel of a University of Minnesota-owned student housing project on the Minneapolis campus.

Principal Stephany Eaton, with three of the four awards received at the 2024 ASID Awards Event in Minneapolis. PureAlchemy's University Village, a University of Minnesota-Owned student housing entity, won 'Best in Show, Commercial' at the 2024 ASID Awards.

PureAlchemy's influence is growing within the experiential design industry, with unique capabilities to design spaces that go beyond the realm of visual appeal to impact the wellbeing of those who use them. The University Village project required Stephany Eaton's expertise to modernize a dated space, maximizing the value of the investment. It was this transformation that caught the attention of the judges.

The purpose of the Design in Excellence Awards is to recognize projects that represent excellence by successfully addressing client objectives while demonstrating creativity and skillful problem solving. Stephany of PureAlchemy has now won 10 of these awards, the first being in 2015.

The 2024 Best in Show Commercial award was presented to her by co-emcee Roger Zierman, ASID president of 2023. He states, "There were five times as many commercial entries this year. In such a focused category, Stephany of PureAlchemy really stands out. This is her forte."

Michaella Ratliff of University Village offices in the redesigned space and says Stephany achieved an impressive aesthetic. "We had a hard time visualizing the transformation potential that Stephany envisioned. But she reconfigured the space so well and stayed within the schedule. It is so modern and functional that students stop by with their parents to see the changes." Jessica Poindexter of Great Lakes Management states "We feel better during showings; this is a space we can be proud of." Stephany adds, "There is no reason why good design can't apply to every scenario, whether the budget is small or large."

Persons interested in learning more about PureAlchemy's approach to experiential environments can learn more here .

About PureAlchemy

PureAlchemy Design is a pioneer in experiential design. Specializing in offices, healthcare, retail, and unique commercial settings, PureAlchemy Design crafts and delivers spaces enhancing both in-person and virtual experiences.

Contact: Erin Kelly

Tel.: 612.963.7908

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.purealchemydesign.com

SOURCE PureAlchemy