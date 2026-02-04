Pureance Launches Ecocert Certified Hair Products for Dry Hair to Restore Structural Integrity and Luminous Vitality

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Clean Beauty Brand Introduces Bio-Identical Protein Technology That Repairs Rather Than Masks Damage

Hair products for dry hair have long relied on heavy silicones to create the illusion of shine and smoothness. These synthetic coatings suffocate the hair shaft, block moisture absorption, and ultimately worsen the damage they claim to fix.

Pureance is changing the conversation with a science-backed approach to dry and dull hair. The brand's new Ecocert COSMOS Certified haircare collection focuses on structural repair through bio-identical proteins that rebuild the hair from within.

How Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Repairs Hair Products for Dry Hair

At the core of Pureance's hair products for dry and dull hair is Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein. Because this protein has been broken down into smaller molecules, it can penetrate deep into the hair shaft and fill in gaps caused by heat styling, chemical treatments, and natural aging. This creates a molecular scaffold that strengthens each strand with every wash.

The formula also features Betaine, derived from sugar beets. This ingredient acts as an osmolyte, controlling water balance at the cellular level to lock hydration inside the cuticle. Argan Oil then smooths the outer surface, allowing light to reflect naturally for genuine, lasting shine.

Why Ecocert COSMOS Certified Silicone-Free Formulas Deliver Better Results

The HydraLift Volumizing Shampoo and HydraSilk Moisturizing Conditioner work together as a cuticle restoration system designed to return hair to its natural state. Key benefits include:

Bio-identical protein that matches your hair's own structure

that matches your hair's own structure Silicone-free formulas that allow hair to breathe and absorb moisture

that allow hair to breathe and absorb moisture Sustainable, vegan ingredients sourced responsibly

sourced responsibly Ecocert COSMOS Organic certification for quality assurance

Both products are paraben-free, sulfate-free, and safe for sensitive scalps and all hair types.

About Pureance

Pureance creates clean, natural skincare and haircare solutions that work with the body's own biology. The brand combines botanical science with rigorous certification standards to deliver effective results without synthetic compromises.

Experience the structural difference of certified organic science. Restore your hair's natural vitality at the Pureance Hair Products for Dry Hair collection.

