PureB2B Leverages B2B Lead Generation Expertise to Launch PureContent, a One-Stop Content Production Solution for B2B Technology Marketers

TOPSFIELD, Mass., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PureB2B, an innovator in the B2B lead generation space, has announced the addition of a key lead generation solution to complement its product portfolio.

PureContent offers B2B technology marketers a one-stop solution for the ideation and creation of powerful lead generation content available in a wide array of formats.

Working across their global network of more than 62 million technology buyers, PureB2B research teams utilize custom surveys to dive deep into the challenges and needs of the decision makers within target personas. Content strategists, lead by Director of Content Denise Dubie who has a long history as a journalist, content strategist, and storyteller in the IT industry, then create every asset with a customer-centric narrative while tapping industry-specific knowledge and using a journalistic approach to content ideation and creation.

This unique combination provides PureB2B clients with tools to better speak to existing and potential customers through engaging, compelling content.

"Through our work with thousands of B2B technology marketing departments, it has become obvious that quality lead generation content is a priority for their bottom line," said Chris Rack, CRO of PureB2B. "We are excited to now have a solution that marketing departments can rely on for the production of content that converts."

Additionally, PureB2B has launched the PureContent Sponsorship Library; a collection of B2B technology industry specific content topics. This collection of content, highly relevant to B2B technology buyers, is coalesced from the research findings of PureB2B's extensive research survey engine.

PureB2B is a data-driven, lead generation partner created by industry pioneers who have set the standards for quality lead generation programs over the past three decades. PureB2B's innovative lead generation solutions powered by its global audience of more than 62 million technology buyers enable B2B technology companies to meet their revenue goals and increase sales and marketing ROI.

