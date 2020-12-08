Purecane, the Revolutionary Sweetener Derived from Sugarcane, Wins 2020 Popular Science Best of What's New Award

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PurecaneTM a pioneering clean sweetener from Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS), a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, announces it is a recipient of a 2020 Popular Science "Best of What's New Award" in the Engineering category. Purecane sweeteners are naturally derived from sugarcane and offer all of the great taste of sugar, without any of the calories or bitter aftertaste.

"We are so honored to receive this award alongside so many innovative companies," said Purecane President, Daya Fields. "At a time when diabetes and other sugar-related health problems are on the rise, Purecane allows people to enjoy something sweet, without the negative effects of sugar. We are truly dedicated to providing the highest quality, and best tasting sweeteners on the market, and are proud to be recognized within the engineering category."

Purecane is made through a patented fermentation process that starts with sugarcane and then converts it to a pure, no calorie sweetener without any artificial chemicals. Available as both a traditional table sugar substitute as well as a Baking Sweetener, which measures cup for cup like sugar and tastes just as sweet. Both products are Non-GMO, Zero-Glycemic, Vegan and Kosher.

"The Best of What's New Awards showcase the year's greatest feats of human ingenuity," says Popular Science Editor-in-Chief Corinne Iozzio. "Even in a year like 2020, innovation has helped us glimpse a future that's safer, smarter, and more enjoyable than we might have thought possible."

About Purecane

Pioneering sustainable sweetness through biotechnology, Amyris created a 100% plant-based sweetener that delivers the sweetest experience without the calories or artificial chemicals. Formulated with a No Compromise® approach, Amyris' sweetener is comprised of only clean ingredients because we are committed to improving the health of people and the planet without sacrificing great taste. The product line has now expanded to include a baking sweetener, formulated to be the best-performing sweetener on the market for baked goods and cooking.

About Amyris

Amyris (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris applies its exclusive, advanced technology, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence to engineer yeast, that when combined with sugarcane syrup through fermentation, is converted to highly pure molecules for specialty ingredients. Amyris manufactures sustainably-sourced ingredients at industrial scale for B2B partners and further distribution to over 3,000 of the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris stands by its No Compromise® promise that everything it makes is better for people and the planet. Amyris also owns the Biossance consumer brand – the fastest-growing, clean skincare brand in the US that delivers No Compromise beauty. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com

