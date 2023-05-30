PURECARS ANNOUNCES AARON SHEEKS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today the appointment of Aaron Sheeks as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sheeks had been serving as President since joining PureCars in January 2023.

The appointment will also see Stephane Ferri transition from his role as CEO to a continuing role on the board.

Sheeks, a former U.S. Naval Officer, co-founded The AutoMiner, acquired by PureCars in early 2023. Prior to The AutoMiner, he held various senior sales leadership positions within the automotive digital advertising and software industry. He holds an MBA from Trident International University. In his new role, Sheeks will focus on driving PureCars' growth and product strategy, including the further advancement of its Customer Data Platform (CDP).

"We want to thank Stephane Ferri for his tremendous contributions to PureCars over the past year, including guiding the company through the successful acquisition of The AutoMiner. We look forward to his continued participation at the board level," said David Muscatel, Operating Partner at Diversis Capital. "As we strengthen our industry-leading digital advertising with cutting-edge technology and data management solutions, we're confident that Aaron's expertise, product vision and leadership will drive PureCars' future growth."

The addition of the AutoMiner CDP to the PureCars' product suite earlier this year now provides automotive dealers, agencies and other partners with the tools needed to overcome the challenges marketers are increasingly facing, in terms of access to quality customer data and identifiers. The combined offering allows PureCars clients to best identify their ideal customers and exponentially maximize their return on advertising spend.

"I am humbled to step into the position of CEO at this important time and even more excited about the opportunity ahead for PureCars," said Mr. Sheeks. "With our new business strategy, our dedicated and talented team and our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience, PureCars is poised for long-term success."

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit purecars.com to learn more.

About Diversis

Founded in 2013, Diversis is a software and technology focused private equity fund that invests in lower middle market companies. To learn more, please visit www.diversis.com .

