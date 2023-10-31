PURECARS NAMED AN APPROVED PROVIDER IN THE MASERATI DIGITAL PROGRAM

News provided by

PureCars

31 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today it has been selected to be a certified partner in Maserati's Digital Program. The program is designed to simplify a dealer's digital marketing efforts by providing choice of vetted industry-leading partners, with the goal of increasing customer engagement and sales through dealer websites, digital advertising, and additional third-party tools and services.

Maserati dealers can now partner with PureCars and take advantage of their industry-leading digital advertising solutions, including search, display, social, video, OTT/CTV, and fixed operations advertising. In addition, dealers can also select The AutoMiner, the company's customer data platform which cleanses and enriches customer data and includes email and text marketing services. Dealers will have the option of enrolling in either program individually or can bundle services for a complete dealer marketing solution.

"We're thrilled to be named a certified partner in the Digital Program and are excited to provide Maserati dealers with our industry-leading digital marketing and data solutions," said Aaron Sheeks, CEO at PureCars. "We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and drive impactful results for Maserati dealers across the country."

Dealers that take advantage of combining the AutoMiner CDP in tandem with the PureCars digital advertising package can benefit from:

  • Consolidation and cleansing of customer data to make it more effective
    for marketing

  • Deploying omni-channel campaigns to ensure communications reach the right customer, at the right time, on the right channel

  • Leveraging exclusive market insights to match in-market shoppers to current inventory

Maserati dealers also gain the benefit of PureCars' premier advertising partnerships, which include industry leaders like Google, Meta, Amazon, Spotify, Oracle, Microsoft, Disney+ Hulu, and others.

PureCars was named a 2023 Google Premier Partner, a designation that is now only given out amongst the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S.

Maserati dealers can now enroll in the program at: https://www.maseratidealerdigital.com/DigitalAdvertising/PureCars

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 18 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit purecars.com to learn more.

SOURCE PureCars

Also from this source

PURECARS ANNOUNCES AARON SHEEKS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PURECARS ANNOUNCES AARON SHEEKS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today the appointment of Aaron Sheeks as Chief Executive ...
PURECARS DEALER SURVEY REVEALS OPPORTUNITIES FOR DEALERS TO BETTER MAINTAIN, CAPITALIZE ON FIRST-PARTY DATA

PURECARS DEALER SURVEY REVEALS OPPORTUNITIES FOR DEALERS TO BETTER MAINTAIN, CAPITALIZE ON FIRST-PARTY DATA

PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today new data and insights regarding dealers' knowledge ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.