PURECARS NAMED AN APPROVED PROVIDER IN THE MASERATI DIGITAL PROGRAM

PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today it has been selected to be a certified partner in Maserati's Digital Program. The program is designed to simplify a dealer's digital marketing efforts by providing choice of vetted industry-leading partners, with the goal of increasing customer engagement and sales through dealer websites, digital advertising, and additional third-party tools and services.

Maserati dealers can now partner with PureCars and take advantage of their industry-leading digital advertising solutions, including search, display, social, video, OTT/CTV, and fixed operations advertising. In addition, dealers can also select The AutoMiner, the company's customer data platform which cleanses and enriches customer data and includes email and text marketing services. Dealers will have the option of enrolling in either program individually or can bundle services for a complete dealer marketing solution.

"We're thrilled to be named a certified partner in the Digital Program and are excited to provide Maserati dealers with our industry-leading digital marketing and data solutions," said Aaron Sheeks, CEO at PureCars. "We look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and drive impactful results for Maserati dealers across the country."

Dealers that take advantage of combining the AutoMiner CDP in tandem with the PureCars digital advertising package can benefit from:

Consolidation and cleansing of customer data to make it more effective

Deploying omni-channel campaigns to ensure communications reach the right customer, at the right time, on the right channel





Leveraging exclusive market insights to match in-market shoppers to current inventory

Maserati dealers also gain the benefit of PureCars' premier advertising partnerships, which include industry leaders like Google, Meta, Amazon, Spotify, Oracle, Microsoft, Disney+ Hulu, and others.

PureCars was named a 2023 Google Premier Partner, a designation that is now only given out amongst the top 3% of Google Partners in the U.S.

Maserati dealers can now enroll in the program at: https://www.maseratidealerdigital.com/DigitalAdvertising/PureCars

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 18 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit purecars.com to learn more.

