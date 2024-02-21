PURECARS PROMOTES LAUREN DONALSON TO PRESIDENT

News provided by

PureCars

21 Feb, 2024

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCars, the leading customer data and marketing platform for automotive dealers, announced today that Lauren Donalson has been promoted to President. Donalson joined PureCars in 2015 and most recently served as the company's Chief Operating Officer. 

This announcement recognizes the significant contributions and leadership of Ms. Donalson which has played an integral role in PureCars' growth. In Donalson's new role, she will work closely with members of the executive leadership team to drive operational performance, direct strategic planning and oversee execution of PureCars' strategic vision—fueling the company's aggressive growth plans.

"Lauren is one of the most talented people in the automotive business and PureCars has benefitted from her rise to the top of the digital advertising world," said Aaron Sheeks, CEO at PureCars. "We're lucky to have her, and I'm excited to stand by her side as we reshape the future of automotive marketing."

Since joining PureCars, Donalson has held sequential leadership positions as Regional Manager, National Director and Senior Vice President. Prior to PureCars, she spent five years with GS Marketing managing sales, parts and service marketing programs. She entered the automotive industry through her family's dealership group and held various fixed and variable operations roles. Lauren holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Texas A&M University.

"I am equal parts ecstatic and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to our partners' and PureCars' success in a greater capacity," said Donalson. "The one-two punch of our award- winning customer data platform and long-standing digital advertising solutions, place PureCars in a unique position to help automotive dealers stay ahead of the curve and their competitors."

In 2021, Donalson was recognized in AutoSuccess magazine's first ever class of "Women at the Wheel" — a tribute to the women who are making a difference in the automotive industry. Donalson is a frequent speaker at major national automotive conferences and regularly published and quoted in industry and advertising media, offering her unique insight and commentary on key issues that pertain to dealership growth.

About PureCars

PureCars helps thousands of dealers win their markets with solutions that drive more sales and ROs at lower costs. Our unique combination of customer data management, advanced advertising solutions, digital merchandising and market analytics provide dealers and partners with marketing technology that increases efficiency and profitability. We are a certified digital provider for 16 OEMs in the U.S. and 1 in Canada, maintain compliance with 40+ brands and serve 65 of the top 100 dealer groups in North America. Visit www.purecars.com to learn more.

SOURCE PureCars

