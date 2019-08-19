PureCars Recognized for the Sixth Time on the 38th Annual Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that PureCars is No. 1,387, on its 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's truly an honor to be named to the Inc. 5000 for the sixth year in a row," said Sam Mylrea, CEO of PureCars. "This distinction reflects the innovation and dedication our employees bring to work each and every day; I'm humbled by their ability to evolve and grow with the needs of our customers. Being recognized by Inc. Magazine every year is great validation that our focus continues to be in the right place."

To meet the evolving demands of its customers, PureCars continues to iterate its technology and grow teams to continue providing best-in-class service to auto dealers and agencies.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about PureCars, please visit purecars.com .

About PureCars

Since 2007, PureCars has provided dealers with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a digital-first world. Its suite of solutions combine marketing automation with business intelligence to optimize digital campaigns and maximize growth through sales. More than 3,000 dealers partner with PureCars on their digital strategies between the US and Canada. To learn more about the company and its solutions visit www.purecars.com.

Methodology

The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2017. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2014 is $100,000; the minimum for 2017 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

