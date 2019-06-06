PureCBDFactory Announces a New CBD Oil 1500mg Product Launch

SARASOTA, Fla., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCBDFactory, a brand of specialty retail Hemp products, vitamins and supplements, announced the launch of a new Hemp CBD Oil Tincture. Hemp Oil Tinctures – 1500 mg and 750 mg – 250mg and one Hemp Topical Cream. All products are organic and Non-GMO. Order discount value packs at https://purecbdfactory.com

Full spectrum hemp oil is an extract of hemp that contains cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and several other beneficial phytochemicals. The cannabinoids in hemp oil act on the endocannabinoid system along with other receptors to support overall health and well-being.

PureCBDFactory hemp oil is produced using non-GMO organically grown hemp and is rich in a full array of cannabinoids for an entourage effect of whole-body health. Our 1500mg Hemp Oil is THC Compliant (<0.3%) meaning there is no high, only a long list of health benefits. Each serving provides 50mg of CBD and is produced with advanced nano-emulsion technology for fast, effective absorption.

The introduction of this new strength of CBD oil allows PureCBDFactory to expand and meet the growing demand for CBD oil in the United States, Canada and 60+ other countries. Analysis by The Brightfield Group estimates that the cannabidiol (CBD) market is set to explode to $22 billion by 2022. This is why it's a great time to join PureCBDFactory as a VBO (Visionary Business Opportunity). Start a business today, work from home and create financial freedom. Join here: https://purecbdfactory.com/opportunity

About PureCBDFactory

PureCBDFactory ensure a commitment to clean ingredients, organic practices and sustainability. Supplements and full spectrum hemp oil are a recipe for good health, filled with organic ingredients, and never any toxic additives. Designed to fit around a busy lifestyle, each nutritional supplement is carefully crafted to provide plant-based nutrition easily and effectively.

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice. The news site hosting this press release is not associated with PureCBDFactory. It is merely publishing a press release announcement submitted by a company, without any stated or implied endorsement of the product or service.

