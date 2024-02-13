PureCipher Launches Universal Multiplex Watermarks API Release 1

News provided by

PureCipher

13 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

Solution Developers Can Leverage PureCipher's UMW APIs to build tools to Ensure Data Authenticity and Integrity

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCipher™ is pleased to announce the launch of its new AI Security offering, the Universal Multiplex Watermarks™ (UMW) API Release 1. In this release, PureCipher offers a comprehensive set of Application Programable Interface (APIs) from encryption, digital signatures to steganography, and data tampering detection, designed to ensure data integrity.

The UMW APIs can be accessed through our API portal at https://api.purecipher.com, or by downloading a docker image through our website. The API portal allows developers to sign up, test, and use our APIs directly, while the docker images enable businesses to develop and deploy solutions using our APIs in their own environments. Both the API portal and the Docker Hub repository can also be accessed at www.purecipher.com.

Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher stated, "Our patent pending UMW technology embeds secure, invisible watermarks into data files, authenticating their origin and safeguarding against tampering and data poisoning. This is particularly vital for maintaining the integrity of data used in AI-driven decision-making systems. Using our UMW technology, the data owners can guarantee their data integrity by having 'PureCipher Verified' as their gold standard."

Dr. William Hahn, Chief Science Officer explained, "The UMW APIs are structured into multiple stages with release 1 focusing on core functionalities. In the near future, we plan to launch Release 2, which will have advance features for data provenance and lineage verification by using blockchain technologies."

By using PureCipher's APIs, solution developers will be able to watermark their intended datasets ensuring data integrity and authenticity. When the datasets are tampered in any way, the watermarks will become invalid and will be detected, confirming that the marked data has been tampered. Using an image as an example, if the image is watermarked with another image using our image-image API, and the outcome image is altered, e.g. pixels added/subtracted, filtered/cropped, or compressed, the watermark would not be revealed, thus confirming the original image has been tampered with.

John Carroll, Chief Revenue Officer articulated, "It has always been about the data, and it always will be. With the UMW technology, our clients and partners are saying to PureCipher that this is the most amazing breakthrough in the security world that they have ever seen – finally a way to ensure data integrity for data sensitive industries." 

For more information about the UMW API Release 1, please go to PureCipher's website at www.purecipher.com, and signup/login at the API portal www.api.purecipher.com

About PureCipher:

PureCipher™ is founded by Wendy Chin, a serial entrepreneur and thought leader in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Health Informatics. PureCipher empowers users to unlock the full potential of Artificial Intelligence with its robust portfolio of AI security technologies including Universal Multiplex Watermarks™, Artificial Immune Systems™ (AIS), Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE), and Noise Based Computations™ (NBC). With its strong technical collaboration with SingularityNET and scientific partnership with the Machine Perception and Cognitive Robotics (MPCR) Laboratory at Florida Atlantic University, PureCipher is building end-to-end Trusted AI Immune Systems to prevent cyberattacks presented by rapidly advancing AI developments. For more information, please visit the website: www.purecipher.com

For Media Inquiries:

Contact: Virginia C. Dori
Chief Marketing Officer, PureCipher
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE PureCipher

