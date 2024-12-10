PureCipher Unveils "Personal BOSS" - A Game-Changing Tool for Secure Data Sharing

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCipher, a leading innovator in data security solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Personal BOSS, an intuitive application designed for individuals to securely hide sensitive data behind generic files. This innovative tool enables users to share and collaborate effortlessly with friends, family, and colleagues while ensuring their private information remains protected.

In a world where data breaches are increasingly common, Personal BOSS, short for Build-in OmniSeal™ Security Shield, offers a simple yet powerful way for users to safeguard their most confidential information, minimizing the impact of potential breaches from personal computers. By embedding sensitive information within innocuous-looking files, users can maintain the confidentiality of their data without drawing attention to its importance.

"As a gesture of goodwill this holiday season, we want to give back to our community by empowering individuals to gain access to advanced security tools without complexity," said Wendy Chin, Founder & CEO at PureCipher. "With Personal BOSS, we're putting power in the hands of everyday users to protect their data, no matter the circumstances."

PureCipher's Christmas Gift

As a special holiday gift, PureCipher is offering the Personal BOSS application free for anyone who wants to try it. Starting December 20, 2024, users can download the application directly from the company's website at www.purecipher.com.

Key Features of Personal BOSS:

Ease of Use : A straightforward interface designed for everyone, from tech-savvy users to beginners.

: A straightforward interface designed for everyone, from tech-savvy users to beginners. Enhanced Privacy : Hide sensitive data behind generic files for secure sharing.

: Hide sensitive data behind generic files for secure sharing. Collaboration Made Simple : Share confidential information seamlessly with friends, family, and colleagues.

: Share confidential information seamlessly with friends, family, and colleagues. Personal Data Protection: Minimize the impact of data breaches and unauthorized access on personal devices.

Whether it's personal documents, private photos, or sensitive work files, Personal BOSS ensures your data stays secure while allowing you to collaborate with confidence.

Availability

Personal BOSS will be available for download starting December 20, 2024, exclusively on the PureCipher website at www.purecipher.com.

About PureCipher™

PureCipher™ is a woman and minority-owned company dedicated to developing robust solutions that ensure data integrity and enhance AI systems' capabilities in defending against malicious threats. Leveraging expertise in AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, PureCipher™ aims to create a safer and more trustworthy world.

SOURCE PureCipher