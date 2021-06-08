PureCycle kicks off inaugural day of service, Pure Planet Day

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) celebrated its inaugural Pure Planet Day, which will become an annual day of service in Ironton, Ohio, as declared by the Lawrence County Commissioners Office, in partnership with the Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District. Senior executives, team members and the new PureCycle 2021 intern class collected a total of 2,280 pounds of solid and plastic waste along the Ohio river bank and County Road 1A. All collected polypropylene plastic has gone to recycling at the Feedstock Evaluation facility to be transformed into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin.

"We are thrilled at the thought of what Pure Planet Day will become around the world," said PureCycle CEO Mike Otworth. "An annual service day starting right here in Ironton, where our first production facility is located, is just one more step towards a pure planet."

PureCycle uses proprietary technology licensed from The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) to recycle waste PP into virgin-like recycled polypropylene (PP) for a myriad of applications. The company is the intersection of an enabling technology meeting a compelling global need: only approximately 1% of the 170 billion pounds of PP consumed last year was recycled, as compared to almost 20% for polyethylene terephthalate (PET), according to the American Chemistry Council.

As a relatively new face in the Lawrence County area, the PureCycle team is eager to give back to the area through service.

"We value and support our Ironton neighbors," said Dustin Olson, PureCycle chief manufacturing officer. "To show that, we want to make an impact, not only locally but also to the larger community that has access to the Ohio River. By cleaning up the banks of the river and recycling the waste right here in our plant, we're showing the world what the future of recycling looks like."

With construction of the Phase II facility underway in Ironton, PureCycle expects to produce more than 107 million pounds of ultra-pure recycled polypropylene per year at this plant alone.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented, solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com .

