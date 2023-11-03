PURECYCLE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In PureCycle To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired securities in PureCycle stock or options between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/PCT.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCT) and reminds investors of the November 28, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023; (2) that there was a risk of additional failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 13, 2023, after the market closed, PureCycle disclosed that its Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage on August 7, 2023, which required the Ironton Facility to halt operations. The Company further disclosed that it replaced a seal that purportedly failed as a result of the power outage, and initiated facility restart procedures on September 11, 2023.

On this news, PureCycle's stock price fell $1.395, or 18.4%, to close at $6.18 per share on September 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

