PURECYCLE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) ("PureCycle") f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. ("Roth Acquisition") (NASDAQ: ROCH) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired PureCycle securities between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The Class Period commences on November 16, 2020, when PureCycle issued a press release announcing plans to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Roth Acquisition. On March 18, 2021, PureCycle and Roth Acquisition announced that their anticipated business combination had been completed after having been approved by Roth Acquisition's stockholders at a special meeting held on March 16, 2021. Throughout the Class Period, PureCycle touted the technology it licensed from Procter & Gamble.

Prior to the markets opening on May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report on PureCycle entitled "PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored by the Worst of Wall Street." In the report, Hindenburg said that:

They "spoke with multiple former employees of who said PureCycle's executives based their financial projections on wild ass guessing, brought companies public far too early, and had deceived investors" ;

; unlike most "leading plastics companies [who] publish peer reviewed studies that detail their advancements in the field," Hindenburg was "unable to find a single peer reviewed study in any scholarly journal citing or reviewing PureCycle's licensed process";

Hindenburg was "multiple competitors and industry experts . . . explained that PureCycle faces steep competition for high quality feedstock, and called the company's financial projections into question"; and

and "PureCycle represents the worst qualities of the SPAC boom; another quintessential example of how executives and SPAC sponsors enrich themselves while hoisting unproven technology and ridiculous financial projections onto the public markets, leaving retail investors to face the ultimate consequences."

Following this news, PureCycle's stock price fell from a May 5, 2021 closing price of $24.59 per share to a May 6, 2021 closing price of $14.83, a one-day drop of approximately 40%.

