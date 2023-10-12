PureCycle Technologies, Inc. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is November 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCT) securities between August 8, 2023 and September 13, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that on September 13, 2023, the Company disclosed that "[o]n August 7, 2023, the Ironton Facility experienced a full plant power outage resulting from a severe weather impact to a third party power supplier. Operations resumed but, on September 3, 2023, the Ironton Facility experienced a seal system failure in a key operation . . . The seal failure required the Ironton Facility to halt operations to assess any damage and the root cause of the seal failure." According to the Complaint, the Company further revealed that it is "unable to eliminate the risk that the restart [procedures] will be

unsuccessful, or whether other failures resulting from the August 7, 2023 power outage may be discovered in the future."

On this news, the price of the Company's stock closed on the next trading day, September 14th, at $6.18 per share, a decline of $1.40 per share, on extensively high trading volume.

