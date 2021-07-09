PureCycle Technologies to Participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

ORLANDO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PCT), a company focused on polypropylene recycling, announced today that Michael Dee, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The conference will be held in a virtual format with PureCycle scheduled to participate in a presentation and one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC, a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company for restoring waste polypropylene (PP) into virgin-like resin. The proprietary process removes color, odor and other contaminants from recycled feedstock resulting in virgin-like polypropylene suitable for any PP market. To learn more, visit purecycletech.com

Company Contact:

Jessica Bamrick

[email protected]

(407) 860-5545

Investor Relations Contacts:

Georg Venturatos

Gateway Investor Relations

[email protected]

(949) 574-3860

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

Related Links

purecycletech.com

