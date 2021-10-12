PureDry Restoration marks an explosive 181% growth over three years

Using state-of-the-art techniques, equipment and well-trained technicians, PureDry Restoration ® has grown 181% over the past three years, earning their fifth consecutive placement on the Inc. 5000. They have also been recognized as one of Washington state's fasting-rising companies for five years by the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Despite economic downturns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, PureDry, through strong leadership, was able to achieve staggering growth, ending 2020 with a revenue of $7.7 million. For 2021, projections show the company will see revenue increase to $9 million and have plans to become the largest emergency services provider in the state.

PureDry's success is a testament to the seasoned Surdi, who in 2008 first launched PureClean Carpet Cleaning with one van and has since grown the company into one of the largest carpet cleaning companies in Washington state.

"While many companies struggled over the past year because of COVID, we were able to think quickly and make strategic decisions to not only be successful but to thrive and grow exponentially," said Surdi, president of PureDry Restoration. "We doubled the size of the company between 2019 and 2020, and there are no signs of slowing down. September was our biggest revenue month to date, and we are continuing to hire two to three people a week. Our ability to grow both our customer base and team is a testament to the hard work we put in every day and the culture we've created. Our applicants are passionately driven to come work with us."

Surdi continues to invest in the company and has seen a surge in the number of trucks and employees between 2019 and 2021. In 2019, the company had 17 trucks in its fleet along with 20 employees. To date, they have 33 trucks and 45 employees. There are plans to add three trucks by the end of the year.

"At PureDry Restoration & PureClean Carpet Cleaning, we have mastered the art of customer experience which has allowed us to become the highest rated service companies in our marketplace. We want to give our customers the best experience they've ever had, and we believe that means going above and beyond," Surdi said. "A motto that I believe and our employees live by is 'excuses are for people who don't want it bad enough.' Whether it's providing a gift to the customer for allowing us to work with them or going the extra mile during a job, we always want to put a smile on the customer's face. Leaving the customer satisfied is part of our formula for growth."

PureDry Restoration is a water, fire and mold damage restoration company with IICRC certified experts. Using specialized processes, they provide water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, odor elimination and disinfection services.

PureClean Carpet Cleaning is a premium indoor environment cleaning company specializing in oriental rug, carpet, tile, upholstery, hardwood and air duct cleaning.

For more information about PureDry Restoration or PureClean Carpet Cleaning, visit https://puredry.com/ or https://www.carpetcleanerseattle.com/.

About PureDry Restoration

Founded in 2016, PureDry Restoration is the leading water damage repair company in the Seattle area. PureDry performs emergency water mitigation, mold, and dry out services for commercial and residential property owners in northwest Washington state. Using state-of-the-art equipment and techniques, PureDry's technicians are highly trained and experienced and guaranteed to provide the customer with top-notch results. For more information about PureDry Restoration, visit https://puredry.com/.

