PureFacts and Innover Digital Forge Global Partnership to Redefine AI-Powered Transformation in Financial Services

TORONTO and ATLANTA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureFacts Financial Solutions, a recognized leader in AI-driven revenue management and data analytics, and Innover Digital, a global player in digital transformation and intelligent automation, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation in the financial services ecosystem worldwide.

The collaboration brings together PureFacts' deep expertise in revenue management, fees and billing, compensation and insight generation for the investment industry with Innover's advanced capabilities in AI, analytics, and digital engineering. Together, the two companies will help financial institutions modernize the revenue lifecycle so they can reduce operational friction, strengthen compliance, improve transparency, and unlock new opportunities for growth. By combining trusted financial data with AI-powered intelligence, PureFacts and Innover will enable firms to make faster, more informed decisions and build a more scalable, resilient foundation for the future.

"This partnership advances our vision for a smarter, more connected approach to revenue management," said Pete Hess, President, PureFacts. "PureFacts helps firms turn revenue operations into a strategic growth lever by bringing greater accuracy, transparency, and intelligence to the management of fees, compensation, and performance. Combined with Innover's digital innovation capabilities, we can help organizations modernize with confidence, harness AI responsibly, and create stronger business outcomes across the enterprise."

Innover Digital, known for helping enterprises reimagine value through AI and automation, will collaborate with PureFacts to develop scalable, insight-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly into existing technology ecosystems. The collaboration will center on building predictive and generative AI capabilities that reshape how firms engage clients and manage wealth, alongside data modernization and cloud-native platforms that enhance agility, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. In addition, the joint initiatives will bring together integrated analytics and intelligent automation to deliver real-time business intelligence at scale, enabling organizations to make faster, more informed decisions and unlock sustained value across their digital operations.

"Our partnership with PureFacts aligns perfectly with our mission to fuel digital velocity for enterprises," said Amit Gautam, Co-founder & CEO of Innover Digital. "Together, we're pioneering AI-first solutions that bridge the gap between technological innovation and strategic impact—helping financial and technology leaders embrace the future confidently."

As part of their global go-to-market initiative, PureFacts and Innover will target North America, and Europe to meet growing demand for high-performance, secure, and ethically designed AI solutions across the financial and technology sectors.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

Founded in 2010, PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning global provider of revenue management solutions for the investment industry. Serving over 140 clients with a combined $10 trillion in assets under management, PureFacts' wealth-tech solutions are an integral part of the tech stack and services model for 6 out of the 10 largest and most recognizable wealth management firms across North America and Europe, helping grow revenue through better management of fees, compensation, and actionable, data-driven insights. Learn more at www.purefacts.com

About Innover Digital

Innover is an award-winning AI-first engineering firm specializing in Digital Engineering, Process Engineering, and Experience Engineering. Our expertise across our engineering competencies are networked seamlessly to deliver comprehensive industry solutions—Experience Engineering defines visionary strategies, Digital Engineering brings them to life, and Process Engineering ensures flawless execution. Backed by deep technical expertise and business acumen, we've empowered over 65+ Fortune 1000 companies to accelerate growth and transformation. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Innover operates multiple global delivery centers and boasts an integrated, state-of-the-art Center of Excellence for advanced technologies, sustaining innovation and driving measurable impact. To know more please visit: www.innoverdigital.com

