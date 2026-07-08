PureFacts Partners with WealthTechs to Launch Next-Generation Data Aggregation and Ingestion Capability

New PureFacts capability will help wealth and asset management firms accelerate implementations, reduce operational complexity, and build the trusted data foundation required for Revenue Performance Management and agentic AI

TORONTO, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leading provider of Revenue Performance Management solutions for the wealth and asset management industry, today announced a strategic partnership with WealthTechs, a specialist provider of data aggregation and integration technology for financial services firms.

Through the partnership, PureFacts will license and embed WealthTechs' data aggregation and connectivity technology into its next-generation data ingestion capability, strengthening PureFacts' ability to connect, normalize, validate, and operationalize the complex data required to manage revenue across fee billing, advisor compensation, practice management, revenue intelligence, and future agentic AI capabilities.

The new capability helps firms reduce manual data handling, accelerate implementation timelines, improve data quality, and create a more scalable foundation for managing revenue with accuracy, transparency, and control.

By licensing WealthTechs' aggregation and connectivity technology, PureFacts expands its ability to ingest data from a broader range of sources, automate acquisition workflows, standardize incoming information, and improve validation before data enters downstream revenue processes. The result is a cleaner, richer, and more reliable foundation for critical functions such as billing, compensation, reconciliation, pricing, revenue analytics, and AI-powered insight.

"Revenue Performance Management is only as strong as the data foundation beneath it," said Pete Hess, President of PureFacts Financial Solutions. "As firms look to apply automation and agentic AI across the revenue lifecycle, trusted data is no longer simply an implementation requirement. It is a strategic requirement. This partnership strengthens our ability to give clients the clean, contextual, and validated data foundation they need to modernize revenue operations, accelerate implementation, and create value faster."

Cleaner, more complete, and consistently validated data improves operational efficiency while helping firms identify revenue leakage, pricing inconsistencies, compensation issues, and operational bottlenecks more effectively.

"WealthTechs was built to help firms take control of their client account data by delivering trusted, validated, and reconciled data from virtually any source," said Chris Casey, CEO of WealthTechs. "PureFacts has a compelling vision for modernizing the revenue function, and this partnership brings together two companies with complementary strengths. By combining PureFacts' next-generation capability for Revenue Performance Management with WealthTechs' integrated client account data layer, we can help firms reduce manual effort, improve data reliability, and accelerate the path from implementation to measurable business value."

PureFacts will deliver the capability to market as a service within the PureRevenue portoflio. The company will own the customer experience, implementation, service delivery, and ongoing platform relationship, with WealthTechs' technology embedded as a strategic component of the underlying data aggregation and ingestion layer.

About WealthTechs

WealthTechs is a financial technology company specializing in data aggregation, integration, and connectivity solutions for wealth management, financial technology and financial services firms. Its technology helps firms connect fragmented data sources, streamline data movement, enhance operational efficiency and improve the quality and reliability of information providing an integrated data layer for use across multiple enterprise systems. For more information, visit www.wealthtechs.com.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is the leader in Revenue Performance Management for wealth and asset management firms. The PureRevenue Platform helps organizations maximize revenue potential by connecting pricing, billing, compensation, advisor intelligence, and AI-powered insights within a single Revenue Book of Record. By transforming fragmented revenue processes into a coordinated growth system, PureFacts helps firms accelerate organic growth, improve profitability, and increase enterprise value. For more information, visit purefacts.com.

SOURCE PureFacts Financial Solutions