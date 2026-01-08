PureField Ingredients Appoints Luciano Salvatierra as Chief Financial Officer

LENEXA, Kan., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureField Ingredients today announced the appointment of Luciano Salvatierra as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening the company's leadership team as it continues to scale its food ingredients platform and advance its low-carbon biofuels and carbon sequestration strategy.

Luciano Salvatierra

Salvatierra brings more than 23 years of leadership experience across agrifood and renewable fuels value chains, most recently in senior roles at Bunge. His deep background spanning finance, operations, and low-carbon fuel platforms will be instrumental as PureField expands its integrated operating model and builds durable commercial relationships across the fuels ecosystem.

Salvatierra's appointment comes at a pivotal time for PureField as the company accelerates growth across its food ingredients business while advancing ultra-low-carbon fuel production and carbon sequestration capabilities.

"Luciano's experience across agrifood and renewable fuels—particularly his work across integrated, innovative value chains—makes him an outstanding fit for PureField as we enter our next phase of growth," said Aaron Buettner, CEO of PureField Ingredients. "His leadership will be critical as we scale the platform, execute our strategy, and continue building a differentiated, low-carbon business."

Most recently, Salvatierra served as Senior Vice President of Renewable Fuels at Bunge, where he led the company's global renewable fuels feedstock strategy and oversaw strategic partnerships with energy companies. Over his career at Bunge, he held numerous senior finance leadership roles across both corporate and operating units, bringing deep experience in financial strategy, capital allocation, and complex global value chains. He holds a degree in chemical engineering from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and a master's degree in corporate finance from the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets.

"PureField is building a unique platform at the intersection of food, fuel, and decarbonization," said Salvatierra. "I'm excited to join the team at this important stage and help scale an integrated business that strengthens domestic supply chains and delivers durable, long-term value for customers, partners, and communities."

About PureField Ingredients

PureField Ingredients operates a premier integrated U.S. based food ingredients and advanced biofuels facility anchored in the American Midwest. From its two plants in Russell, Kansas, PureField produces high-quality, functional wheat protein ingredients from U.S.-grown wheat for leading food manufacturers. In addition, PureField produces some of the nation's lowest-carbon biofuels at scale from advanced second-generation feedstocks and is launching a proprietary carbon capture and sequestration platform that further reduces the carbon intensity of its operations.

Media Contact:

Andrea Zarate

785-261-0355

[email protected]

SOURCE PureField Ingredients