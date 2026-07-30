PureField Ingredients Celebrates Landmark Carbon Capture Facility and Announces Expansion Plans

The new CCS facility will produce one of the lowest-carbon-intensity fuels at commercial scale in the United States.

RUSSELL, Kan., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureField Ingredients ("PureField") yesterday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the launch of its 150,000 tonnes per year carbon capture and sequestration ("CCS") facility in Russell, Kansas. This is a major investment that strengthens the long-term competitiveness of the company's integrated food and renewable-fuels facility, creating a platform for increased demand for American grain.

From left: Justin Gilpin, Kansas Wheat CEO; Jim Cross, mayor of Russell, KS; Jim Macy, EPA Region 7 administrator; Aaron Buettner, PureField CEO; and US Rep. Tracey Mann

Members of the local community, Kansas farmers, and representatives from local, state and federal government attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, where U.S. Representative Tracey Mann, Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") Region 7 Regional Administrator Jim Macy, Kansas Wheat Chief Executive Officer Justin Gilpin, Russell Mayor Jim Cross and PureField CEO Aaron Buettner all gave remarks. The participation of federal, agricultural and local leaders reflected the broad partnership required to bring the project from concept to commercial operation.

With its CCS facility now fully operational, PureField expects to produce one of the lowest-carbon-intensity fuels at commercial scale in the United States, targeting negative or near zero GREET CI scores across its production pathways. This milestone strengthens PureField's position in fast-growing markets for low-carbon renewable fuels.

"The successful delivery of our CCS facility shows what is possible when private investment, strong public-sector partnership and the support of a local community come together. It lays the foundation for PureField's next phase of growth— one that will strengthen demand for Kansas wheat and sorghum, support American manufacturing, rural jobs and local farmers."

— Aaron Buettner, Chief Executive Officer, PureField Ingredients

MORE VALUE FOR FARMERS

PureField's Russell facility is uniquely integrated, transforming locally grown wheat and sorghum into functional food ingredients, low-carbon renewable fuel, and animal feed. By creating higher-value markets for local farmers, PureField rewards high-quality grain and advanced farming practices.

The CCS facility strengthens PureField's competitiveness in low-carbon fuel markets while laying the foundation to increase production capacity and expand partnerships with growers and cooperatives.

SAFE, PERMANENT STORAGE WITH CONTINUING EPA OVERSIGHT

The CCS facility captures the high purity carbon dioxide stream generated during ethanol fermentation, compresses it and transports it through a dedicated pipeline to PureField's Class VI injection well six miles away, where it is stored permanently in a deep geologic formation.

The U.S. EPA permitted the project under its Class VI Underground Injection Control program, after a thorough three-year review. PureField will operate the system under continuing oversight from EPA and other state and federal regulators and maintain rigorous monitoring requirements.

A PLATFORM FOR THE FUTURE

The carbon capture facility is not the endpoint of the company's investment in Kansas. At the event, PureField also announced that it had launched the planning process for an expansion to double its ethanol production and carbon sequestration capacity. The initiative reflects the company's long-term commitment to strengthening its integrated platform, increasing demand for Kansas-grown wheat and sorghum, and further expanding its leadership in low-carbon fuels.

ABOUT PUREFIELD INGREDIENTS

PureField Ingredients operates a premier U.S.-based integrated food ingredient and advanced biofuels platform. From its Russell, Kansas facility, the company produces high-quality functional wheat protein ingredients and low-carbon biofuels from U.S.-grown crops. With the addition of carbon capture and sequestration, PureField is establishing a new benchmark for carbon performance across both food and fuel markets. For more information, visit purefield.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Andrea Zarate

785-261-0355

[email protected]

SOURCE PureField Ingredients