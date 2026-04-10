PureField Ingredients Secures EPA Approval for Carbon Capture Project--Positioning Company as a Global Leader in Low-Carbon Food and Fuel Production

Integrated platform expected to produce one of the lowest carbon intensity fuels in the world.

RUSSELL, Kan., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureField Ingredients announced today that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has approved the company's request to begin permanent geologic sequestration of CO2 from its Russell, Kansas operations. With this approval, PureField is set to launch one of the most advanced integrated food, fuel, and carbon platforms in the United States.

EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Macy and members of the EPA Region 7 Water Division Underground Injection Control Program team gathered for the issuance of the first Class VI well permit in Kansas to the PureField Ingredients leadership team. Photo credit: U.S. EPA.

Following final commissioning, PureField will immediately begin carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) operations, unlocking a step-change reduction in emissions and establishing the company as one of the lowest carbon intensity ethanol producers globally.

"This is a defining moment for PureField to meet our commitment to serve Kansas farmers and our customers in the U.S. and around the world," said Aaron Buettner, CEO of PureField Ingredients. "By combining our advanced, wheat-based feedstock with carbon capture and permanent storage, we are creating a structurally advantaged platform that delivers some of the lowest carbon fuels in the world while simultaneously producing essential food ingredients."

A Differentiated, Integrated Model

PureField operates a purpose-built, fully integrated system that maximizes the value of every bushel of grain:

Kansas-grown wheat is processed into functional ingredients used across a variety of food applications





used across a variety of food applications Residual wheat starch is converted into ethanol and animal feed





CO2 generated during fermentation is captured and permanently stored underground

This "nothing wasted" model creates multiple value streams from a single input while delivering a structural carbon advantage versus traditional biofuel pathways.

Game-Changing Carbon Advantage

PureField's differentiated feedstock, derived from residual wheat starch, starts with a significantly lower carbon intensity than conventional biofuels. The addition of CCS further amplifies this advantage:

Ethanol pathway positioned among the lowest CI fuels in the market globally





Potential to achieve net-zero or net-negative carbon intensity under applicable methodologies





under applicable methodologies Structural advantage driven by the combination of advanced feedstock + CCS

Together, this represents a step-change in both renewable fuels and food ingredient production.

Strengthening U.S. Agriculture and Enabling Future Growth

PureField's integrated model with CCS creates a platform for continued expansion of U.S. agriculture and manufacturing:

Supporting local farmers with a durable demand channel for ~20 million bushels of Kansas wheat and sorghum





Producing high-quality functional wheat protein domestically, reducing reliance on imports that currently supply ~70% of U.S. demand

"With CCS in place, PureField will be able to deliver more sustainable products at scale, while reinforcing our commitment to Russell and the surrounding region," Buettner added. "It strengthens our position as a long-term employer, supports local agriculture, and creates a foundation for continued growth and investment—driven by the dedication and capabilities of our team."

About PureField Ingredients

PureField Ingredients operates a premier U.S.-based integrated food ingredient and advanced biofuels platform. From its Russell, Kansas facility, the company produces high-quality functional wheat protein ingredients and low-carbon biofuels from U.S.-grown crops. With the addition of carbon capture and sequestration, PureField is establishing a new benchmark for carbon performance across both food and fuel markets.

Media Contact:

Andrea Zarate

785-261-0355

[email protected]

SOURCE PureField Ingredients