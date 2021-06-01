PureGame Adds Amber Ochoa To Its Board Of Directors

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureGame announced today the addition of Amber Ochoa to its Board of Directors. PureGame is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that delivers sports-based Social Emotional Learning programs to kids across Orange County.

As a member of PureGame's Board of Directors, Ochoa will offer guidance and expertise to develop and execute marketing and communication strategies to support the organization's new program offerings. Ochoa believes passionately that organized sports has lasting, positive effects on everyone they touch – coaches, players, and their families. She is incredibly inspired and motivated to bring these benefits to as wide an audience as possible and can achieve this goal through PureGame.

"I was introduced to PureGame at the height of the pandemic and was immediately moved by the organization's mission and by Tony's dedication, innovation and passion," Ochoa said. "As a mother of two boys, I have witnessed so many positive outcomes of team sports. They have led to increased self-confidence, built comradery, determination and resilience, to name a few. Joining PureGame's Board of Directors enables me to make a meaningful difference in the lives of more children than I could on my own. It takes teamwork, right?"

While Amber's outstanding and varied skill sets will be assets for us and the community, her passion for creating a safe place for young people to learn and develop is a big part of PureGame's essence," said Dave Vautrin, Chairman of the PureGame Board. "I am excited about both the impact she will have by contributing dynamic views at the board level as well as how collectively, our team can accelerate our mentoring mission capabilities to support the struggling youth in our community."

About Amber Ochoa

Professionally Amber is a Vice President and leads the technology change and communications group at PIMCO. Her team is responsible for managing the global technology communications program and delivering change management plans to support digital transformation initiatives. She excels at lending order to chaos and strives to create safe, positive environments for the people around her to learn and grow.

About PureGame

Pure Game is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates programming for children that integrates a character education curriculum, leadership coaching, and sport. Our programs increase and encourage physical activity, incentivizes attendance, introduces life skills, builds character, and helps children create a positive self-image. To learn more, please visit thepuregame.org

SOURCE Pure Game

