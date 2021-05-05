PureGame Adds Trevor Plant To Its Board Of Directors

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureGame announced today the appointment of Trevor Plant into its Board of Directors. Pure Game is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that delivers a sports-based Social Emotional Learning program to kids across Orange County.

Plant's upbringing and childhood revolved around baseball. After being asked, 'Could you imagine being a kid and not knowing what it's like to play sports or be a part of a team?' This had a lasting impact on him, which led him to join PureGame's Board of Directors. He understands that sports are instrumental in the development of our youth and have had such a positive influence on his life, and he wants to make sure that every child has access to sports regardless of socioeconomic status. Plant's role in supporting PureGame's mission is fundraising and bringing awareness to the community about the cause.

"I'm proud to serve on the Board of an organization that is truly making a difference in many kids lives," Plant said. "Sports have had such a positive impact on my life; discipline, accountability, character, team-work, and perseverance are just some of the many lessons that I learned through sports. Every kid should have that same opportunity. Kids need sports now more than ever and I'm happy that I will be able to help provide that experience for them."

Prior to joining PureGame, Plant has served as a volunteer at Working Wardrobes and Second Harvest Food Bank of Orange County.

"I am really pleased to have Trevor join our Board of Directors," said Dave Vautrin, Chairman of the Board. "PureGame is in the process of strengthening our team to better service our community in the coming future."

About Trevor Plant

Trevor is a Financial Advisor for Morgan Stanley in Irvine where he and his team help affluent families, corporate executives, and mid-career professionals make decisions about money so they can focus on the people and things they value most. Click here to view Plant's LinkedIn Profile.

About PureGame

PureGame is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates programming for children that integrates a character education curriculum, leadership coaching, and sport. Our programs increase and encourage physical activity (aligned with public school physical activity standards), incentivizes attendance, introduces life skills, builds character, and helps children create a positive self-image. To learn more about PureGame, please visit thepuregame.org

SOURCE Pure Game

