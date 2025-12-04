PureGym Launches in New York and New Jersey With True 24/7 Fitness for the City That Never Sleeps

Gym locations will support the city's around-the-clock workforce with ability to workout anytime

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureGym Limited ("PureGym" or "The PureGym Group") is launching across New York and New Jersey, most of which will open with true 24/7 access, with the remaining locations set to follow in the coming months. Formerly Blink Fitness, each gym has been upgraded and rebranded to reflect PureGym's fitness model— premium gym equipment at an affordable price.

As more consumers seek affordable, flexible fitness options, PureGym recognized a critical gap in the New York City market: fitness was largely inaccessible to night-shift and early morning workers. For these individuals, access to fitness anytime isn't a luxury; it's essential in helping to offset overnight stressors and circadian disruption that come with working off hours. PureGym now allows all New Yorkers the ability to prioritize their health and wellness on their own schedule.

"We believe everyone should have access to high-quality fitness, at any time they want, and we're committed to making that possible for New Yorkers," said Rebecca Passmore, Chief Operating Officer. "Our mission is to inspire a healthier nation and we are thrilled to finally bring the city that never sleeps a true 24/7, affordable way to prioritize their well being."

Gym Benefits:

24/7 access - starting at select locations, members can train anytime and feel good every time

New premium equipment - a full suite of strength-training equipment, including free weights, barbells, racks and assisted machines, along with cardio offerings, including treadmills, ski ergs and rowers

Affordable - monthly rates from $24.99 to $39; single day passes available

Membership flexibility - a choice of memberships; pause or terminate anytime

Personal Trainers - access to some of the most affordable trainers in New York to support all fitness levels from beginners to experienced athletes in order to build safe, sustainable fitness habits

Safe - an industry-leading standard for safety, cleanliness and a space that feels good for everyone. 24/7 security cameras throughout the gym, recording 365 days a year to keep members safe.

Corporate backed infrastructure - every gym benefits from centralized investment, reliable upkeep, and ongoing improvements, to maintain the quality of fitness for members

Pilot Locations

Three locations - 54th St. in Manhattan, Canarsie in Brooklyn, and Woodside in Queens - received beyond-the-portfolio-wide improvements. In addition to the standard offerings, these sites will also include the following equipment to meet growing consumer demand for strength and hybrid training:

Turf with sleds

Squat machines

Olympic weight lifting machines

Dumbbells up to 110 pounds

Assault bikes

Slam balls and wall balls

These locations will serve as pilot sites to evaluate member response to the premium offerings which reflect the high-value, low-cost format that PureGym has pioneered in Europe. In the new year, PureGym will begin additional improvements across its entire portfolio, building on this multi-million-dollar investment.

Grand Openings

On December 8th from 4pm-8pm, the pilot locations will celebrate their openings with giveaways, a DJ, photo booth, and more. Everyone is invited to experience PureGym.

The first 25 people to check in during the event will receive an exclusive gift

Free day passes will be given out with promo code FREEDAY, valid 12/8-12/14 to try the gym with no obligation

Details and Registration for Pilot Locations:

For more information about PureGym, visit https://www.puregym.com/us/

PureGym is a leading global gym operator, with 1.4 million members across more than 500 gyms globally. PureGym has corporate owned gyms in the UK, Denmark, Switzerland and the USA, in addition to 23 sites operating with a franchise partner in the Middle East.

PureGym was launched in the UK in 2009 where it pioneered the model for affordable, flexible, high quality fitness clubs and is the market leader. There, its members pay monthly and have no contractual commitment. The majority of its gyms are open 24/7 and offer a full range of top of the line equipment, including cardio equipment, fixed-resistance and free weights, as well as classes. The group is jointly owned by Leonard Green & Partners, L.P., KKR and key members of the group's management team.

