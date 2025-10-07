PureHealth completes EUR 800 million acquisition of Hellenic Healthcare Group, strengthening its global platform

The integration of HHG's 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres will expand access to healthcare services for 1.4 million patients annually.

The landmark transaction reinforces Abu Dhabi's role as a global hub for healthcare and supports PureHealth's diversification and long-term growth strategy.

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of its 60% stake in Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG), Greece and Cyprus's leading private healthcare provider, for a total consideration of EUR 800 million. The transaction implies a 100% equity valuation of EUR 1.3 billion for HHG and marks a significant milestone in PureHealth's strategy to build a globally connected, innovation-driven healthcare platform from its base in Abu Dhabi.

Through the integration of HHG's 11 hospitals and 23 diagnostic centres, PureHealth will expand access to healthcare services for more than 1.4 million patients annually. With over 6,900 healthcare professionals, HHG now becomes an integral part of PureHealth's international ecosystem, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for healthcare excellence and investment.

A closing signing ceremony was held in Greece, attended by H.E. Kyriakos Pierrakakis, Minister of National Economy and Finance of Greece; H.E. Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health of the Hellenic Republic; H.E. Dr Ali Obaid Ali Alyabhouni Aldhaheri, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Hellenic Republic; along with senior leaders from PureHealth, CVC Capital Partners and HHG.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "Finalising this transaction is an important milestone in our journey to create a globally connected healthcare platform. PureHealth has demonstrated the ability to source, execute and secure regulatory approvals in mature markets, reflecting its strengths and international credibility. With HHG, we are now expanding into new geographies, facilitating knowledge exchange, and fostering innovation that will enhance patient outcomes across our network. Importantly, this acquisition has been completed using PureHealth's strong balance sheet, and we expect to recognise the financial upside from October 1, 2025."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, added: "Welcoming HHG into the Group accelerates our vision of delivering advanced, patient-centred healthcare across borders. This transaction strengthens medical expertise, broadens access to quality care, and diversifies revenues across mature geographies and currencies. It underscores our long-term commitment to value creation for patients, communities, and our shareholders. Central to PureHealth's ambition is the power of AI and our expanding digital footprint, which enable us to transform healthcare delivery on a global scale. Being able to rely on best-in-class talent, from doctors and scientists to cutting-edge technology, across our global network gives us the edge as we build synergies and innovate across our platform."

A pattern of disciplined international acquisitions:

The acquisition of HHG follows PureHealth's recent international expansion, including the USD 1.2 billion purchase of Circle Health Group, the UK's largest independent hospital operator, in 2024, and a USD 500 million investment in US operator Ardent Health Services in 2022, culminating in Ardent's successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2024. Each of these transactions highlights the Group's disciplined approach to acquiring high-quality assets, building a diversified global portfolio through multiple geographies and currencies.

Alex Fotakidis, Partner and Head of Greece at CVC, added: "We are proud to have supported HHG's growth into Greece and Cyprus's leading private healthcare provider. This partnership with PureHealth is a strong endorsement of HHG's quality, scale, and future potential. By combining PureHealth's international expertise with HHG's established presence in Southern Europe, we are confident this transaction will deliver lasting value for patients, employees, and will accelerate the growth of HHG."

Dimitris Spyridis, CEO, HHG, added: "Joining forces with PureHealth marks an important milestone for HHG. Together, we will accelerate innovation, enhance patient care, and strengthen our role as the leading healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus. PureHealth has a large emphasis on technology, AI and healthcare of the future. Therefore we will be looking to integrate best practices not only in clinical practices, but also across the technology ecosystem."

Following completion of the transaction, CVC Capital Partners and HHG management retain a 40% stake in HHG, ensuring continuity and supporting future growth.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth's network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer

– The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

– A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

- the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

About CVC

CVC is a leading global private markets manager with a network of 30 office locations throughout EMEA, the Americas, and Asia, with approximately €191 billion of assets under management. CVC has seven complementary strategies across private equity, secondaries, credit and infrastructure, for which CVC funds have secured commitments of approximately €240 billion from some of the world's leading pension funds and other institutional investors. Funds managed or advised by CVC's private equity strategy are invested in approximately 130 companies worldwide, which have combined annual sales of over €158 billion and employ over 610,000 people. For further information about CVC please visit: https://www.cvc.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn.

