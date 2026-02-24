PureHealth Research Launches New Single Ingredient Supplements Collection to Empower Personalized Wellness with Label Transparency

MANASSAS, Va., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research has officially launched its new Single Ingredient Supplements collection, a curated line designed for consumers who want full control over their wellness routines. The collection gives health-conscious individuals the ability to build a personalized supplement stack free from fillers, hidden dosages, and unnecessary additives common in standard multivitamins.

Why Single Ingredient Supplements Are Gaining Ground

A growing number of consumers are moving away from proprietary blends that group multiple compounds under a single label, often masking the actual dosage of each ingredient. This lack of label transparency makes it difficult to know exactly what you are taking or whether you are getting an effective amount.

Single ingredient supplements solve this problem by isolating one active compound per formula. This approach supports therapeutic potency, allowing the body to absorb ingredients like Magnesium or Curcumin more efficiently without competition from other compounds.

For many, the best single ingredient supplements are the ones that deliver a clinically relevant dose with nothing else added. The result is a cleaner path to bio-individualized nutrition, where each person can tailor their routine based on specific needs rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all formula.

Built on Science, Backed by Physicians

PureHealth Research's new collection is not a generic, white-label product line. Each formulation carries physician-approved status and undergoes rigorous testing for both potency and purity. The brand's medical advisory team reviews every ingredient profile to confirm that dosages align with published research.

One ingredient per formula for full dosage clarity

for full dosage clarity Third-party tested for potency and purity

for potency and purity Physician-reviewed formulations rooted in clinical research

rooted in clinical research 365-day money-back guarantee on every product

Explore the Full Collection

Consumers looking to build a custom supplement stack can visit the new Single Ingredient Supplements collection to view full ingredient profiles and potency details.

About PureHealth Research

PureHealth Research is a science-backed nutrition company dedicated to delivering top single ingredient supplements and targeted wellness formulas with full label transparency and physician-verified quality

PureHealth Research

[email protected]

+1 (888) 558-9836 (Toll-Free, US)

+1 (863) 301-4007 (International)

10199 Dean Drive, Manassas, VA 20110, USA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902972/5820743/PureHealth_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE PureHealth Research LLC