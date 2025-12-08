PureHealth Research Online Supplement Store Celebrates 1.4M Children Supported Through Charity

MANASSAS, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Research, a leading online supplement store , has reached a significant philanthropic milestone by providing nutritional support to more than 1.4 million children and mothers worldwide through its partnership with Vitamin Angels . This achievement marks substantial growth since the partnership launched in 2021 when the company reached 500,000 people in its first year. By October 2023, the milestone had doubled to one million, demonstrating consistent expansion of the program's global reach and impact.

The 1-to-1 giving model ensures that each bottle sold through the supplement store provides essential vitamins and minerals to a child or mother in underserved communities. PureHealth Research holds $100,000+ tier partner status with Vitamin Angels, reflecting sustained financial commitment to the program. This partnership addresses vitamin deficiencies that affect childhood development, maternal health, and immune function across more than 70 countries spanning multiple continents.

Online Supplement Store Model Transforms Commerce Into Humanitarian Impact

PureHealth Research integrates charitable giving directly into its business operations rather than treating philanthropy as a separate initiative. The online supplement store automatically contributes to Vitamin Angels with each transaction, requiring no additional customer action or expense. This seamless approach has proven remarkably effective, growing from half a million beneficiaries to 1.4 million in approximately four years of sustained partnership.

"Reaching 1.4 million children and mothers represents more than numbers. It reflects our customers' collective commitment to global health," said Giedrius Cekanskis, CEO of PureHealth Research. "When we started this partnership in 2021, we reached 500,000 people in our first year. Watching that impact grow to one million in 2023 and now to 1.4 million demonstrates what's possible when business success connects directly to humanitarian outcomes."

Vitamin Angels operates through established distribution networks that deliver vitamins to pregnant women, new mothers, and children under five in communities with limited healthcare access. The organization provides accountability through verified impact reporting and transparent distribution tracking. PureHealth Research customers receive regular updates about the partnership's expanding reach across the United States and internationally.

