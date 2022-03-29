PURELL® Brand Expands Consumer Portfolio with Launch of New Foam Hand Sanitizers

Products feature new moisturizing and eco-friendly formulations

AKRON, Ohio, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PURELL® Brand today announced the launch of its latest innovative solutions for consumers – PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals Foam and PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2in1 Moisturizing Foam. These new formulas are perfect for anyone looking for a trusted hand sanitizer that is tough enough to kill 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness while being gentle on skin – even clinically proven to maintain skin health.

Help those you care about kill germs on their hands with PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals Foam. This luxurious formula is made from plant-based ethanol with 91% biobased content. This product has a USDA Certified Biobased Formulation made with naturally renewable ethanol and is available in recyclable 10 oz pump bottles at Walmart, Target, and CVS.

PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals Foam: Help those you care about kill germs on their hands with this luxurious formula made from plant-based ethanol with 91% biobased content. This product has a USDA Certified Biobased Formulation made with naturally renewable ethanol and is available in recyclable 10 oz pump bottles at Walmart, Target, and CVS. Gel versions of our Naturals formula are also available.

PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2in1 Moisturizing Foam: Rejuvenate skin and eliminate germs with a unique blend of moisturizing ingredients, including antioxidants and Vitamins B3 and E, which hydrate and moisturize skin. Kills 99.99% of germs while nourishing skin. This product not only maintains skin health but also improves skin condition with repeated use. Hands feel clean and soft after use – not sticky. PURELL® Advanced Hand Sanitizer 2in1 Moisturizing Foam is available in recyclable 10 oz pump bottles at Walmart, Target.com, and CVS. Gel versions of our 2in1 Moisturizing formula are also available.

The rich foam of both products clings to hands for mess-free sanitizing and dries quickly. Both are naturally fragranced with a blend of essential oils – which are all clearly listed on the label. Neither product contains harsh preservatives, dyes, triclosan, parabens, or phthalates.

"After 75 years of developing hand hygiene products, we know that formulation is vital when it comes to alcohol-based hand sanitizer – and I think consumers have realized, and experienced, that more than ever over the past two years," says Dawn Yeomans, Ph.D., PURELL® hand hygiene expert. "While the percentage of alcohol is very important, the entire formulation is what impacts its performance and the user experience – and if both of these elements aren't there, consumers won't want to use the product. We formulated these foam hand sanitizers specifically for consumers, so they can have peace of mind that they kill the germs that can make them sick, while also enjoying the feel, smell, and ease of use."

PURELL® products, including hand sanitizer, soap, surface spray, and wipes, are available online and at stores nationwide in a variety of sizes and formulas. PURELL® Hand Sanitizer remains America's #1 hand sanitizer. For more details, visit PURELL.com. Helpful information about hand and surface hygiene best practices is available on the PURELL® Brand Well-Being Center.

