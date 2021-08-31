Purell Takes Top Spot as Brand People Are Using Most in Second Year of the Pandemic, according to MBLM's Follow-Up Brand Intimacy COVID Study

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purell is the top brand that people have increased usage of during the second year of the pandemic, according to MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study, a study of brands based on emotions during the pandemic. MBLM (pronounced Emblem) uses emotional science to build and manage more intimate brands.

Top Brands that People are Using During the Pandemic, According to MBLM's Brand Intimacy COVID Study

Zoom and Netflix follow Purell and rank second and third, respectively, for increased usage during COVID. These findings are just some of the initial rankings and insights from the updated Brand Intimacy COVID Study being released next week. Brand Intimacy is the emotional science behind the bonds we form with the brands we use and love.

"As consumers look to navigate a new phase of the pandemic that is a mix of in-person engagement and continued remote work, sanitizing products like those manufactured by Purell are essential to safely maintaining our social bonds," stated Mario Natarelli, managing partner, MBLM. "Brands that contribute to our collective peace of mind make business possible, people confident and contribute to our ongoing economic and social recovery."

During summer 2021, MBLM conducted a quantitative survey of 3,000 consumers in the U.S. to detail their experiences across 10 industries and 100 brands. The Brand Intimacy COVID Study focuses on highlights, insights and rankings from this survey. The study will be launched on September 8, 2021.

