Purely Elizabeth Launches Cookie Granola, Expands in Breakfast Category

A longstanding leader in the breakfast category, Purely Elizabeth's sales grew by 45% in 2023, which is more than 6x the breakfast cereal category's growth over the same time period.1 Cookie Granola draws upon the brand's breakfast roots and is equally enjoyable as a convenient, comforting, and healthy snack. Granola is proving to have the highest snacking opportunity out of all breakfast cereal options2, so this fusion between breakfast and snack positions the brand at an exciting intersection of the market.

"We're celebrating the joy of two great things coming together," said Elizabeth Stein, CEO and Founder of Purely Elizabeth. "We've always been the innovator in the breakfast category and by launching Cookie Granola, we are able to grow the category by merging the breakfast and snacking occasion."

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is made with the nutritious, transparent, and quality ingredients that they are known for, including 100% whole grains, is baked with coconut oil and coconut sugar, and provides a good source of fiber per serving. In addition, the Cookie Granola is made with organic certified gluten-free oats, oat flour, and coconut flour, to give it a differentiated experience from the existing granola lineup.

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is available in three mouthwatering flavors to obsess over:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE GRANOLA – dark chocolate chunks and creamy almond butter DOUBLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE GRANOLA – dark chocolate chunks and rich cocoa powder OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE GRANOLA – plump organic raisins and creamy almond butter

"As the #1 selling granola in the Natural Channel for 5+ years3, my hope is to offer people a nostalgic indulgence they can feel good about. We've done the hard work by incorporating better-for-you ingredients, making it easy to have a sweet treat snack any time of the day," says Stein.

Purely Elizabeth Cookie Granola is Certified Gluten-Free, Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. All flavors are now available to purchase at Walmart, Whole Foods, and Publix, as well as PurelyElizabeth.com for $7.99.

Purely Elizabeth is partnering with the beloved nationally recognized French cafe & bakery, maman , for the month of January to bring the new Cookie Granola product line to life. Customers can get a Cookie Granola Latte and a Cookie Granola-inspired Cookie for their breakfast and snacking pleasure on January 10 through the end of the month at maman's 31 locations nationwide. To find a location near you, visit mamannyc.com/locations . Bring it home by purchasing the treat online , which is also available for nationwide shipping on maman's website in a limited-edition gift box .

For more information about Purely Elizabeth, please visit purelyelizabeth.com .

About Purely Elizabeth:

Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the natural foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating powerful and innovative, nutrient-rich ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, sustainability sourced coconut sugar, and probiotics. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of certified gluten-free and vegan products consisting of granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola. For more information, please visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or their Facebook or Instagram platform.

About Maman:

Maman opened its doors in Soho, NYC in October 2014. Quickly embraced by New York locals and international visitors, the café, restaurant and event space flourished with now 31 locations across multiple cities; Manhattan, Washington DC, Jersey City, Toronto and more. Maman ("mother" in French) is a melding of the founding partners' – Benjamin Sormonte and Elisa Marshall - fondest childhood memories in the kitchen – especially recipes from their mothers – combined with their mutual passion for delivering quality food and a flawless experience within an artful and warm setting. Since launch, maman has expanded throughout the United States, and has become known for their fresh, seasonal savory menu items, beloved baked goods, and signature, vintage décor inspired by the South of France. Maman has grown from a café into a full lifestyle brand, offering a collection of retail items in the culinary, design and entertainment spaces, as well as launching their first cookbook, Maman: The Cookbook, All Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart, in 2021.

Media Contact: Brooke Rothenberg, Purely Elizabeth

[email protected]

Cell: 954-579-3008

1 Spins Total US – MULO, Shelf Stable Cold Cereal 52 wks ending 12/03/23

2 Mintel US Hot and Cold Cereal Market Report 2023

3 SPINs 2018-2023, SS Granola + Muesli

SOURCE Purely Elizabeth

