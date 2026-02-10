Purely Elizabeth Launches Limited Edition Purely Glow Granola, Brand's First Beauty-Inspired Granola

Inspired by viral beauty trends, the limited-edition launch taps into pistachio's breakout moment and the rise of glow-from-within rituals

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purely Elizabeth , the beloved natural foods brand known for its nutritious granolas, today announced the launch of Purely Glow Salted Vanilla Pistachio Granola , its first-ever beauty-inspired, limited-edition granola, with collagen peptides and biotin. Timed to New York Fashion Week, the launch underscores the brand's continued leadership at the intersection of food and modern wellness.

Inspired by beauty routines and viral TikTok trends, Purely Glow Granola was developed in response to growing consumer demand and social buzz around functional ingredients. Over the past year, TikTok posts featuring collagen increased by 70% compared to the previous two years, signaling a significant shift in how consumers are thinking about beauty and wellness. Pistachio, a key flavor in the new granola, has also emerged as one of 2025's standout trending ingredients, with pistachio-related TikTok content totaling 55,000 posts in the most recent year, a 104% increase over the prior 24 months.

Crafted with organic oats, roasted pistachios, real vanilla bean, and a hint of sea salt, Purely Glow Granola delivers an elevated flavor experience while infusing functional, beauty-inspired ingredients. The gluten-free granola is sweetened with coconut sugar, baked with coconut oil, and is a good source of fiber. It is also enriched with collagen peptides, coconut water powder, and biotin, all thoughtfully selected to support glow-from-within routines and everyday nourishment.

"Purely Glow Granola brings together two things that have always been important to me - nourishing food and daily beauty rituals," said Elizabeth Stein, Founder and CEO of Purely Elizabeth. "This limited edition flavor was inspired by my own wellness routine and the belief that food can be an important part of how we care for ourselves."

To extend the launch beyond the breakfast aisle, Purely Elizabeth is partnering with Cha Cha Matcha to introduce a Purely Glow menu inspired by the granola across all Cha Cha Matcha locations. The limited-time menu includes Pistachio Matcha Lattes, available hot or iced, and a Purely Glow Yogurt Parfait layered with creamy coconut yogurt, matcha chia pudding, and topped with Purely Glow Granola.

Purely Elizabeth will also host a series of "Glow Up" pop-up events to bring the launch to life. The first event will take place at the Cha Cha Matcha Flatiron location on February 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and throughout the weekend. Additional pop-up events will follow at Cha Cha Matcha Beverly Hills from February 20–22.

Founded 16 years ago, Purely Elizabeth has become a trusted leader in the natural foods space and has remained the #1 granola brand in the natural channel for more than eight consecutive years.

Purely Glow Granola will be available starting February 12 for $7.99 and sold until it sells out exclusively on PurelyElizabeth.com , TikTok Shop , and Cha Cha Matcha locations .

For more information about Purely Elizabeth, please visit purelyelizabeth.com .

About Purely Elizabeth:

Founded in 2009, Purely Elizabeth is a modern wellness brand redefining breakfast and beyond with thoughtfully crafted, nutrient-dense foods made from real, purposeful ingredients. Founded by holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, the brand is known for pioneering the use of ancient grains, sustainably sourced coconut sugar, and functional ingredients that support everyday well-being. Purely Elizabeth's portfolio of organic, non-GMO, and certified gluten-free products, including granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola, is designed to make healthy living both nourishing and delicious. For more information, visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or follow @purely_elizabeth on Instagram and TikTok .

