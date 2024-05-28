Purely Elizabeth Unveils Debut Advertising Campaign: "Savor the Start" Coinciding with Skyrocketing Sales

Purely Elizabeth's first dedicated large-scale media campaign will extend across Streaming, Social and Out-of-Home through the Fall.

BOULDER, Colo., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purely Elizabeth , the maker of nutritious granola and breakfast foods, today announced the launch of its first-ever large-scale advertising campaign, marking a significant milestone in the brand's journey towards promoting wholesome nutrition. The campaign coincides with a standout first quarter, in which sales of Purely Elizabeth achieved an explosive growth rate of 56% year over year1 and continues to be the #1 selling granola in the Natural Channel for 7+ years2.

Central to the campaign is a playful spot that imagines a world of possibilities that can come from starting small as, say, a delicious bowl of gluten-free Purely Elizabeth granola, highlighting its crunchy clusters baked with organic oats and quality superfood ingredients. This new campaign encourages consumers to "Savor the Start" and celebrates the transformative power of small choices and taking that first step towards progress on their journey.

This new campaign encourages consumers to "Savor the Start" and celebrates the transformative power of small choices and taking that first step towards progress on their journey. Embracing a lighthearted tone, the media will unfold across multiple channels, including connected TV, online video and audio spots, as well as out-of-home and digital display across major markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Denver and Boston.

Central to the campaign is a playful spot that imagines a world of possibilities that can come from starting small as, say, a delicious bowl of gluten-free Purely Elizabeth granola, highlighting its crunchy clusters baked with organic oats and quality superfood ingredients.

See spot here: Savor the Start

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our inaugural advertising campaign, 'Savor the Start,'" said Elizabeth Stein, CEO and Founder of Purely Elizabeth. "We believe in the power of beginnings and taking that first step. This campaign embodies our commitment to providing delicious, nutritious options that empower individuals to make positive choices."

Beyond the marketing and advertisements across multiple touchpoints, the campaign includes a 360 partnership with goop that features Purely Elizabeth's best-selling product, Organic Ancient Grain Original Granola , on goop.com, in goop stores and as part of a goop Kitchen exclusive. A Purely Elizabeth Banana Bread will be available starting this summer in Los Angeles and Orange County. Locations can be found at order.goopkitchen.com .

Purely Elizabeth also announces that its highly popular new product line, Cookie Granola , which also launched in Q1, will be available for full distribution in July at all major retailers.

Keep an eye out for more exciting partnerships to be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit their website or follow the journey using @purely_elizabeth and #SavortheStart.

About Purely Elizabeth:

Since 2009, Purely Elizabeth has been a leader in the breakfast foods category with its nutritious, non-GMO and organic ancient grain and grain-free products. Founder and holistic nutrition counselor, Elizabeth Stein, is a pioneer of the superfood movement, incorporating innovative and wholesome ingredients into her products such as ancient grains, sustainability sourced coconut sugar, and probiotics. Purely Elizabeth is redefining the standards of packaged foods with its current line of vegan and certified gluten-free products consisting of granola, oatmeal, cereal, and cookie granola. For more information, please visit www.purelyelizabeth.com or their Facebook or Instagram platform.

