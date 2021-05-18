Purely Natural Hair That is Wild and Free - 'Primal Hair' Introduces Patented Botanical Formula with BeauTop® for Clinically Proven, Reinvigorated Growth

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primal Hair (https://www.primalhair.com/) proudly announced the official launch of its signature product: the first and only botanical hair-loss formula to receive a U.S. patent for its proprietary vegan and gluten-free BeauTop® formula. Primal Hair utilizes a select list of natural ingredients that restores hair health and luminous vibrancy from the inside out, in as little as three months. Specifically created to target several possible triggers for hair thinning, salon-quality Primal Hair is available for purchase online.

"It's an unfortunate truth, but 65% of men over the age of 35 will experience some sort of hair thinning or loss," said John Guszak. "And every year, women represent over 40% of those who experience hair loss. So, it's no surprise that people spend billions of dollars annually on a variety of expensive hair loss treatments. But renewed hair growth can be achieved naturally and affordably, as our clinical trials have shown. And you don't need to use complicated treatments or harsh chemicals – we use herbs that have been trusted and studied in hair loss reversal remedies for centuries."

Primal Hair: The Science Behind New Growth

The drug-free BeauTop® formula contains a specific blend of Dong Quai, Asian ginseng, Ligustrum fruit, Eclipta herb, Astragalus root, and Rehmannia root. Two of the ingredients are of special importance:

Dong Quai : May enhance blood flow which is essential for hair growth. Enhanced circulation, healthy circulation is important for hair growth. Without adequate blood supply to the follicle, hair cannot receive the nutrients it needs. Strengthens your hair follicles and may help prevent certain types of hair loss.

May enhance blood flow which is essential for hair growth. Enhanced circulation, healthy circulation is important for hair growth. Without adequate blood supply to the follicle, hair cannot receive the nutrients it needs. Strengthens your hair follicles and may help prevent certain types of hair loss. Asian Ginseng: May improve immune function, supporting your body's ability to maintain its proper functions, such as hair growth.

Working in perfect synergy, the Primal Hair ingredients mitigate hair loss at all three stages of hair growth – Anagen (growth), Catagen (transitional), and Telogen (resting):

By prolonging the duration of hair growth in the Anagen phase, Primal Hair treatment slows hair loss, increases hair growth and improves appearance of hair. Primal Hair delays the promotion of hair into the Catagen Phase. Reduces the time hair spends in the Telogen Phase, rapidly transitioning hair follicles back into the Anagen Phase for renewed growth.

Primal Hair also offers Gold Club memberships and subscriptions that include the latest hair-growth news, exclusive deals, and free shipping on all orders.

About Primal Hair

Founded in 2017, Primal Hair is the maker of innovative natural solutions and formulas that improve hair health while addressing hair thinning and loss, using the patented BeauTop® blend of its signature formula. Learn more at www.PrimalHair.com.

