Pureology's Revolutionary New Top Coat Prevents Color Fade & Gives You Salon-Quality Gloss & Toning At Home

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the #1 professional, clean color care brand, Pureology's pure intention is to simultaneously treat and nurture strands while helping clients maintain their professionally-done hair color between salon visits. With color-fade being color-treated consumers' #1 concern[*], the brand saw an opportunity to provide them with a toning solution that neutralizes unwanted brassiness, refreshes and protects color, and lays down the cuticle for long-lasting shine – all in one effortless at-home treatment.

Enter Color Fanatic Top Coat + in purple, blue, and sheer – three treatments specially formulated for all different hues of hair that shows instant results in just 5 minutes. The treatment lasts up to 8 washes so clients can keep their color vibrant and protected between touch ups.

"Color Fanatic Top Coat is an innovation in how we maintain our color at home and how the professional will recommend aftercare. The industry has been missing out on that sweet spot between appointments, for our guests that is sometime between 3-4 weeks after, up until their next visit that's usually 8-10 weeks later. Now, in those weeks between appointments, Top Coat+ can neutralize yellow, orange, and any unwanted brassy tones to keep your hair its healthiest while maintaining that fresh-from-the-salon color" –Jamie Wiley, Pureology Global Artistic Director.

Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Purple neutralizes brassy yellow tones in light to medium blonde shades, either natural or salon-lightened, and leaves hair with a high-gloss finish.

Color Fanatic Top Coat + Tone Blue neutralizes brassy orange tones and restores shine and softness in natural or lightened darker blondes, redheads, and pre-lightened brunette shades.

Color Fanatic Top Coat + Sheer Clear is intended for natural black or dark brunettes, but it works wonders for all hair colors (including non-color treated) to deliver enviable, glossy shine and softness.

"Toning search terms continue to rise, so we know that people are looking for ways to refresh their color until the next time they can see their colorist. With so many people spending more time indoors this past year or so, it's clear they need something that's easy to use and really provides noticeable results until their next appointment. And that's exactly what our Top Coat line does." –Nasrin Pak, Pureology Head of Digital Marketing.

"It's not just blondes that are looking for an effective way to refresh their color – every shade can make use of toning to really bring out that beautiful vibrancy, whether it's color treated or natural. That's why we specially formulated three different colors so everyone can benefit and get that enviable glossy finish that looks like you just left the salon." -Nasrin Pak, Head of Digital Marketing

Like their full dossier of products, Pureology leaves the professional treatments to their artists and provides at-home users with high-quality stylers and treatments that are free of harsh chemicals and sulfates – providing a luxurious, aromatic, sense-awakening experience. The Top Coat + line contains no unwanted parabens or chemical scents, and is infused with Oat Milk and Camellia Oil to leave hair deeply conditioned and treated.

The collection is set to launch in early August and will be available for consumers on Sephora.com, Ulta, Amazon, and Pureology.com.

Retails for $35.00 for a 266 mL bottle that provides 10 applications.

ABOUT PUREOLOGY: www.pureology.com

Pureology knows color care. Born in California, they appreciate the importance of vibrant color and tend to hair needs as diverse as their home state's landscape. One of the first to develop clean, dual-benefit formulas that still deliver results. They know what's inside is as important as what's out, so use a carefully selected balance of naturally-derived ingredients blended with high-performance ones that both treat and protect – no harmful parabens, mineral oils or harsh sulfates ever added. The proof is in the payoff. That's why 20 years later, they're still the #1 professional, clean color care brand.

[*] US Hair Color Market Study Tracker 2019

