Portable, Vegan, and Sustainable Innovation Powers the Next Wave of K-Beauty Growth

SEOUL, South Korea, MILAN and PARIS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a viral TikTok and Instagram trend—millions of views under #CosmeticKeychain—has evolved into one of the most dynamic shifts in global beauty culture. Bags and pouches adorned with miniature beauty items have become everyday style statements for Gen Z. Now, K-beauty brand Purepeak is pioneering the next chapter: bringing the "CosmeticKeychain" phenomenon into skincare.

Purepeak Transforms TikTok’s “CosmeticKeychain” Craze into a Global Skincare Lifestyle for Gen Z

By blending portability with vegan and eco-conscious innovation, Purepeak is redefining how young consumers express individuality, travel, and care for their skin. Its products are designed not just to be applied, but also to be carried, shown, and shared—turning skincare into a lifestyle accessory.

Portable Skincare Meets Gen Z Culture

Since 2022, Purepeak has invested in R&D to translate the accessory-ization trend into effective skincare. Launched in Korea in 2024 and expanded into Europe and Japan in 2025, the brand's "Beauty Solid Line" has become its signature. The line includes:

Turva Sun and Posh Tone-up vegan sunscreen sticks (SPF50/PA++++)

and vegan sunscreen sticks (SPF50/PA++++) Folin Hegen anti-aging multibalm

anti-aging multibalm Lino Clean melting cleansing balm

Each product comes in a compact solid format, delivering hydration, anti-aging, and tone correction while fitting seamlessly into the on-the-go lifestyle of Gen Z. Posh Tone-up, for instance, reduces reliance on heavy foundation and supports the rising skinimalism routine.

Beyond Portability: Sustainability and Design Innovation

Purepeak integrates air-tight patented packaging, refillable designs, recycled plastics, and reef-safe formulas. The brand's approach ensures that portability does not compromise performance or sustainability. Similar to how luxury houses introduced refillable keychain perfumes to "wear fragrance," Purepeak extends this premium idea to skincare—merging function, fashion, and environmental responsibility.

Trip-Leisure Beauty as a Growth Engine

Industry experts describe Purepeak as a Trip-Leisure Beauty pioneer, meeting the needs of MZ generations who value mobility, travel, and lifestyle expression. By moving skincare beyond the vanity table, Purepeak is carving out a category that reflects how today's consumers live and share beauty.

"Gen Z doesn't just want products—they want experiences and self-expression," said a Purepeak spokesperson. "By transforming the viral CosmeticKeychain into portable skincare, Purepeak is leading K-beauty's next wave of global growth."

Global Store: http://global.purepeak.co.kr/

Redcare Store: www.redcare.it

