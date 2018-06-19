PurePoint® Financial Center On Park Ave. Now Featuring Artwork By 'Dance as Art' Photographer Kevin Richardson

With the intention of keeping art accessible to the masses, Kevin Richardson's 'Dance as Art: The New York Photography Project' celebrates both dance and the city of New York by showcasing dancers as they perform in the streets for all to enjoy. His photography captures those moments in which the dancers and the city combine as art.

Richardson began taking photos in 2014 as a hobby and has conducted location photo shoots nearly every week since. His work has been featured in solo shows and private collections around the world.

"My work is all about the intersection of our city and the art that is created here," said Richardson. "Having the ability to showcase my work in a place where people may not otherwise expect to encounter art was really intriguing to me. The fact that PurePoint has chosen to support and celebrate local artists, says a lot about the type of company it is."

The Park Ave. Financial Center opened in August 2017 to serve Manhattan clients and offer them a modern, streamlined and cashless savings experience. Clients also enjoy market-leading rates on savings accounts and CDs, no monthly fees, as well as the ability to meet with knowledgeable savings professionals for questions about FDIC insurancei and how best to save.

"Ever since we opened, we have featured beautiful artwork in our Financial Center and I can't tell you how many people stop to take it in as they walk by our windows," said Eliane Tchikanda, PurePoint Financial Market Executive for New York. "Not only do we offer this artwork to our clients to enjoy, but in a way we've opened the gallery up to the countless New Yorkers who pass by our windows every day."

Prior to Richardson's work, the Park Ave. location featured the work of photographer Rachel Neville. Her work was recently auctioned off and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project LIFT, a New York Theater Ballet charity that provides opportunities to talented, at-risk children. PurePoint will match Rachel's donation with proceeds going to the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program.

PurePoint Financial launched in February 2017, and the hybrid digital bank has continued to offer a unique savings experience tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and emphasizing service to their clients and local communities.

"Initially the idea to feature artwork in our New York financial center was born from our desire to celebrate the local culture of the city," said Maha Madain, Head of Marketing for PurePoint Financial. "Our first gallery and artist were so well received, that we decided to expand the effort and now we have similar galleries, each featuring the work of local artists, in Chicago and Houston with another planned to open in Miami later this year. When we were looking for our next artist in New York, Kevin's work immediately jumped out at all of us. Not only did it celebrate dance, but the backdrop of the city just made his work all the more unique and special."

PurePoint Financial is a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of March 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 21 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥106.2 (JPY) as of March 30, 2018

