PurePoint® Financial Opens In Boca Raton

Beginning this week, resident of Boca Raton and those in the surrounding communities will be able to visit the PurePoint Financial Center and enjoy a modern, streamlined and cashless banking experience along with a relaxed setting and hospitality area. Clients will also enjoy market-leading rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs), no monthly fees, and knowledgeable savings professionals who are available to answer questions about FDIC insurance1 and how best to save.

"We think the Boca Raton community will embrace the opportunity to build savings at a time and place that makes sense for them, and we look forward to providing that service," said Pierre P. Habis, President of PurePoint Financial. "We've built great relationships in each of our Florida-based financial centers and are excited to help members of this community pursue their savings goals."

PurePoint was launched in February 2017 to provide committed savers with what they want –– market-leading rates, the convenience and around-the-clock access that comes from banking online and the ability to meet with a savings professional in-person when needed. The hybrid digital bank has continued to offer a unique savings experience tailored to the evolving needs of consumers and emphasizing service to their clients and local communities. PurePoint exclusively offers savings accounts and CDs, and new online accounts can be opened within six minutes and funded from a mobile device.

"Miami was one of our first markets for PurePoint Financial, and this new Financial Center is our second in Palm Beach County – we've felt this region's interest in finding a convenient way to save and are growing accordingly," said Scott Van Wyngarden, director and Miami-area market executive for PurePoint Financial.

Visit a PurePoint Financial Center

PurePoint Financial Centers are open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm (excluding federal holidays). With the addition of the Boca Raton location, 22 PurePoint Financial Centers are currently open in the New York, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, and Tampa Bay areas.

About PurePoint Financial

PurePoint Financial is a division of MUFG Union Bank, N.A., a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups. As the next evolution in the financial services industry, PurePoint® Financial is the modern way to save − online, over the phone or in person. PurePoint offers market-leading CD and savings rates, no monthly fees and all the flexibility and convenience of online banking with 24/7 access from your computer, tablet or mobile devices. PurePoint also offers Financial Centers at select locations staffed by knowledgeable team members who are committed to delivering an exceptional client experience.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 361 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 19 PurePoint Financial Centers and one international office. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $118.5 billion, as of December 31, 2017, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MTU), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥312.5 trillion (JPY) or $2.8 trillion (USD)2, as of December 31, 2017. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Deposits of PurePoint Financial and MUFG Union Bank, N.A. are combined and not separately insured for FDIC insurance purposes

2 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.0 (JPY) as of December 29, 2017

