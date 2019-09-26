Pureport Adds Support for Higher Bandwidth Connections for AWS Direct Connect

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform is designed to seamlessly orchestrate private connectivity to cloud providers, allowing for multicloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-site use cases. Using Pureport's intuitive self-service console, enterprises can establish cloud connectivity in minutes, via AWS Direct Connect. AWS Direct Connect lets users establish a dedicated network connection between their network and one of the AWS Direct Connect locations.

Pureport is also pleased to announce it has become an AWS Service Delivery Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). The AWS Service Delivery Program identifies and endorses APN Partners with customer experience and a deep understanding of specific AWS services. As an AWS Direct Connect Service Delivery Partner, Pureport offers flexibility and choices for how to connect with AWS, in addition to dedicated and hosted connections up to 10Gbps.

"We are excited to be one of the early partners to enable higher speed hosted connections for AWS Direct Connect," said Doug Mittendorf, Chief Technology Officer at Pureport. "Higher speed connections will enable several new use cases for our customers, whether it's cloud migrations, hybrid cloud, or cloud-to-cloud."

Pureport is committed to simplifying how enterprises connect their networks to the cloud, including eliminating complexities, high cost, long-term contracts, and recurring maintenance involved in connecting to the cloud. Additional benefits of Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform include:

Connect automatically, not manually. Enterprises can connect their sites, data centers, and clouds in a full-mesh topology, without having to manually establish point-to-point links and configure peering between each connected network.

No additional hardware needed. Pureport's Distributed Multicloud Router is built into the platform, eliminating any need to purchase, replace, or install additional hardware or virtual appliances.

DevOps ready. Pureport provides customer access to all the platform's features and functions via a REST API, allowing networks and connections to be managed as code.

IP address conflict resolution. Pureport's Cloud Grade NAT functionality automates the detection and resolution of overlapping IP address ranges, so there's no delay or conflict with the interconnection of networks.

No contracts. Pureport's platform eliminates the need for the long-term contracts and long install times typically associated with private networking.

Flexible bandwidth control. The Multicloud Fabric platform is an on-demand service, which lets customers manage costs by scaling connectivity to suit their budget and their changing needs.

About Pureport

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to Amazon Web Services and other public cloud providers. Whether a multicloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely deploy cloud connections within minutes, and without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Pureport's Multicloud Fabric includes a Distributed Multicloud Router that enables full-mesh connections between sites and cloud providers and supports layer 3 BGP peering between them. Pureport's Console offers an intuitive visual tool for self-service management of cloud networks, which reduces the administrative overhead and lessens the technical expertise often required when deploying traditional networks. The REST API offers a DevOps-friendly solution for automation and orchestration.

