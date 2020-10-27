Pureport Announces Multicloud Connectivity Service for SD-WAN

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureport, a leader in cloud native networking, today announced its Multicloud Fabric platform now powers a new multicloud connectivity service for SD-WAN users. Pureport's SD-WAN Connect service hosts virtual SD-WAN appliances in the Pureport Multicloud FabricⓇ to automate private connectivity between enterprise edge SD-WAN networks and the top public cloud providers, creating a hybrid cloud ecosystem.

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform and services enable a cost-effective, self-service experience that reduces the time to build, launch and manage cloud connections, and eases the deployment of cloud native applications. Whether the goal is a hybrid or multicloud network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely deploy full mesh, layer 3 cloud connections on-demand, and without the need for additional physical infrastructure.

"It's clear there is a demand for SD-WAN providers to extend to the cloud and provide multicloud networking features for their customers," said Futuriom co-founder and chief analyst, Scott Raynovich. "But the question is – do they build, or partner? Pureport's SD-WAN Connect helps answer that question by providing a quick and easy interconnection platform that marries the advanced networking functionality offered by SD-WAN and the high performance, lower cost benefits of private connectivity through the public cloud providers."

Pureport's SD-WAN Connect service is available today for Silver Peak Unity EdgeConnect™ SD-WAN edge platform customers. Silver Peak, recently acquired by Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, customers can spin up virtual Unity EdgeConnect appliances on the Pureport Multicloud Fabric, then connect the appliances to a new or existing Unity EdgeConnect network in minutes, via the Silver Peak Unity Orchestrator™ management console.

"Cloud native development drives application portability which, in turn, increases the need for multicloud connectivity across our customer base," said Fraser Street, vice president of technical alliances at Silver Peak. "By partnering with Pureport, we're enabling our mutual customers to more easily access the private connectivity options from leading public cloud providers like AWS Direct Connect, Azure ExpressRoute, and Google Interconnect directly from our Unity EdgeConnect SD-WAN edge platform."

Key benefits of Pureport's Multicloud Fabric and its SD-WAN Connect service include:

Provision SD-WAN virtual appliances on Pureport's Multicloud Fabric on-demand, via Pureport's self-service Console or customer-facing API Automate key lifecycle management and provisioning steps for SD-WAN VNFs, enabling quick and seamless deployment and interconnection between an SD-WAN network and private connections to major cloud service providers

"Our platform is the first to allow companies of all sizes and industries to easily create private connectivity to any cloud, and then connect those resources to a variety of SD-WAN platforms, within one common fabric," said Rich Lee, chief executive officer of Pureport. "Providing easy access to SD-WAN virtual appliances not only shows how our platform automates network function virtualization, but also how it seamlessly leverages the private connectivity options of the cloud providers to help organizations with key IT functions and to improve network performance, increase security and scalability, and reduce costs with on-demand connectivity."

Pureport will add support for additional SD-WAN platforms in the first quarter of 2021.

About Pureport

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric seamlessly orchestrates private, cloud native connectivity to the top public cloud providers in minutes, without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Whether a hybrid or multicloud network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely interconnect any cloud, any connection, across one fabric. The REST API offers a DevOps-friendly solution for automation and orchestration with existing platforms. Pureport's Console enables self-service management of on-demand cloud networks to meet organizations' evolving business goals.

For more information, visit www.pureport.com or connect with Pureport on Twitter and LinkedIn .

