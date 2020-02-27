Pureport Appoints Seasoned Cloud Networking Executive as Chief Technology Officer

Sprygada joins Pureport from Red Hat, where he held the position of Distinguished Engineer, serving as the chief architect for the Ansible Automation Platform. Prior to Red Hat, Sprygada held senior technical and leadership positions at both Arista and Cisco, as well as a number of networking startups.

"We are excited to welcome Peter, and his depth of expertise in cloud networking, to our senior leadership team," said Rich Lee, CEO of Pureport. "As Pureport continues to revolutionize the way organizations connect to the cloud, Peter's ability to transform network operations through automation, orchestration, and seamless customer experiences will help us drive new standards in this market, and continue to position our platform as the leader in frictionless multicloud networking."

With over 20 years of experience in engineering and technology, Sprygada has been instrumental in assisting organizations to transform network operations through software. During this time, he has been a contributor to industry standards and open source communities, and has been awarded multiple patents ranging from network service discovery to automated network device configuration. In his role at Pureport, Sprygada will lead the Pureport engineering and product management teams to meet the demands of customers requiring more robust, cloud-native networking capabilities.

"Today organizations are looking for more efficient, scalable ways to seamlessly interconnect workloads across multiple public and private cloud infrastructures. The Pureport platform delivers a truly revolutionizing approach to orchestrating cloud-native connectivity," said Sprygada, CTO of Pureport. "I'm excited to join the Pureport team and continue the great work here, helping to pave the way organizations connect to the cloud."

About Pureport

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to the top public cloud providers. Whether a multicloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely deploy cloud connections within minutes, and without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Pureport's Multicloud Fabric includes a distributed multicloud router that enables full-mesh connections between sites and cloud providers and supports layer 3 BGP peering between them. Pureport's Console offers an intuitive, visual tool for self-service management of cloud networks, which reduces the administrative overhead and technical expertise often required when deploying traditional networks. The REST API offers a DevOps-friendly solution for automation and orchestration.

