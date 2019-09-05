Pureport's Multicloud Fabric Platform Now Supports AWS Transit Gateway Over AWS Direct Connect

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pureport, a Multicloud Networking Provider, today announced its Multicloud Fabric™ platform now supports connections to AWS Transit Gateway over AWS Direct Connect. This expanded support enables enterprises to simplify their network by connecting their global Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure over a Pureport-enabled AWS Direct Connect. Pureport is proud to be one of the earliest AWS Service Delivery Partners to support AWS Transit Gateway via hosted connections.

Whether a multicloud, hybrid-cloud, or a multi-site network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to the top public cloud providers. By leveraging Pureport's software-defined platform, enterprises can quickly and easily connect their on-premises networks to an AWS Transit Gateway via IPSec VPN tunnels or from over 150 Pureport-enabled data centers, or from any other internet-connected locations.

AWS Transit Gateway is a service that enables customers to connect their Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPCs) and their on-premises networks to a single gateway. With AWS Transit Gateway, users only have to create and manage a single connection from the central gateway in to each Amazon VPC, on-premises data center, or remote office across a network.

"The combination of Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform and AWS Transit Gateway allows organizations to quickly and easily mesh their on-premises and cloud networks, establishing consistent, low-latency connectivity that is critical for hybrid-cloud topologies," said Rich Lee, CEO of Pureport. "Pureport continues to enhance our Multicloud Fabric platform to help enterprises connect and manage their mission-critical AWS workloads, as well as remain aligned to AWS's evolving best architectural practices. This additional support for AWS Transit Gateway is just another proof point of this evolution."

Pureport is committed to simplifying how enterprises connect their networks to the cloud by eliminating the complexities, high cost, long term contracts, and high maintenance involved in connecting to the cloud. Additional benefits of Pureport's Multicloud Fabric platform include:

Connect automatically, not manually. Enterprises can connect their sites, data centers, and clouds in a full-mesh topology, without having to manually establish point-to-point links and configure peering between each connected network.

Enterprises can connect their sites, data centers, and clouds in a full-mesh topology, without having to manually establish point-to-point links and configure peering between each connected network. No additional hardware needed . Built into the platform, Pureport's Distributed Multicloud Router eliminates the need to purchase, replace, or install additional hardware or virtual appliances.

. Built into the platform, Pureport's Distributed Multicloud Router eliminates the need to purchase, replace, or install additional hardware or virtual appliances. Self-service Console. Using Pureport's intuitive self-service console, enterprises can create and manage cloud networks in minutes, via AWS Direct Connect.

Using Pureport's intuitive self-service console, enterprises can create and manage cloud networks in minutes, via AWS Direct Connect. DevOps Ready: Pureport exposes a REST API to customers, and also provides native integrations with Terraform and Ansible, enabling network as code as a part of customers' orchestration and automation initiatives.

Pureport exposes a REST API to customers, and also provides native integrations with Terraform and Ansible, enabling network as code as a part of customers' orchestration and automation initiatives. IP address conflict resolution. Pureport's Cloud Grade NAT functionality automates the detection and resolution of overlapping IP address ranges, so barriers to network integration due to IP conflicts are eliminated in minutes.

Pureport's Cloud Grade NAT functionality automates the detection and resolution of overlapping IP address ranges, so barriers to network integration due to IP conflicts are eliminated in minutes. Flexible bandwidth control. The Multicloud Fabric platform is an on-demand service, which lets customers manage costs by scaling connectivity to suit their changing needs.

About Pureport

Pureport's Multicloud Fabric seamlessly orchestrates private connectivity to Amazon Web Services and other public cloud providers. Whether a multicloud, hybrid cloud, or multi-site network, Pureport's Multicloud Fabric enables organizations to securely deploy cloud connections within minutes, and without the need for additional physical infrastructure. Pureport's Multicloud Fabric includes a distributed multicloud router that enables full-mesh connections between sites and cloud providers and supports layer 3 BGP peering between them. Pureport's Console offers an intuitive, visual tool for self-service management of cloud networks, which reduces the administrative overhead and technical expertise often required when deploying traditional networks. The REST API offers a DevOps-friendly solution for automation and orchestration.

For more information, visit www.pureport.com or connect with Pureport on Twitter and LinkedIn.

